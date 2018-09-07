Ariana Grande has been forced to turn off the comments on her Instagram page after receiving a slew of hateful messages from fans blaming her for Mac Miller's death.

Grande was in a long-term relationship with Miller before their split in May, which contributed to Miller's ongoing sruggles with mental health and substance use to the point where he was arrested for DUI.

Soon after the news of Miller's passing broke this morning, Grande's social media was flooded with messages.

But while most fans supported the singer in her time of grief, several others blamed her for the rapper's death.

Ariana grande’s comments on instagram. Why are some people so cruel wtf. RIP mac❤️ pic.twitter.com/n9gVv6EnjV — Scott Johnston (@scottjohnston99) September 7, 2018

But while Grande has curbed the problem on Instagram, her Twitter page continues to receive hateful messages calling her names and wishing her harm and even death.

this is your fault @ArianaGrande

R.I.P MAC MILLER 🙏 — Michael Folino (@michael_folino) September 7, 2018

This is your fault @ArianaGrande — Nick B (@nick_badders_6) September 7, 2018

Confirming their breakup earlier this year, Ariana Grande made it clear she still has a lot of love for Miller.

She said: "This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

Many fans have taken to Twitter in defense of the star, pointing out that she must also be grieving and that "No one else is responsible for any sort of mental illness, addiction or choices".

i’ll tell you what we’re NOT gonna do is send disgusting messages and blame toward ariana grande.



i don’t know the details of the tragedy, but NO ONE ELSE is responsible for any sort of mental illness, addiction, choices.



she’s also grieving, send her LOVE in this time. — GABBIE HANNA 🖤🔪 (@TheGabbieShow) September 7, 2018

I already see people on here blaming ariana grande for mac's death. Please do not put that on anyone. This is a tragedy as it is and there is zero need to make it worse. I know for a fact mac miller would not want that. Such a sad day for music. — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) September 7, 2018

It’s not Ariana Grande’s fault. The fact that y’all blame her for Mac Miller’s death is disgusting. She just lost her ex. She doesn’t need this much negativite energy rn. Send your condolences to her and his family and friends and leave — Tay (@taylorcutiee) September 7, 2018