Rapper Mac Miller was reportedly found dead on Friday afternoon (US time) of an apparent overdose.

According to reports by TMZ, the star was found at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, particularly in the wake of his well-publicised break up with singer Ariana Grande, who is now engaged to Pete Davidson.

The break up and his struggles to recover from it were central themes on his latest album Swimming, which was just released in August.

Hours before his death, Miller posted an Instagram story where a vinyl record is seen playing, featuring lyrics from one of his songs, So it Goes.

The lyrics from the song are: Well, everybody gather 'round / I'm still standing, sit down....And I know been out (and I know I been out)...So it goes, so it goes, so it goes.

Earlier this year, Miller was involved in a car accident, after which he was arrested for DUI and hit and run.

His blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit. He was charged with two counts of driving under the influence last month.

Shortly after the crash, ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande posted a statement about their former relationship, writing that she had "cared for him and tried to support his sobriety."

Miller had been set to go on tour starting next month.