Fleetwood Mac have debuted their new lineup, including New Zealand's Neil Finn, on Ellen.

Performing The Chain and Gypsy, it was the first time the band have played live alongside their two new members.

Crowded House's Neil Finn and Mike Campbell, formerly of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, were brought in when the band fired Lindsey Buckingham earlier this year.

Finn performed right alongside Stevie Nicks, playing guitar and picking up the vocal parts previously sung by Buckingham.

Finn confirmed to the Herald in April he was joining the band for their world tour which begins in October this year.

He said joining Fleetwood Mac felt like a "natural fit".

"It felt fresh and exciting, so many great songs, a spectacular rhythm section and two of the greatest voices ever," he said in a statement.

"Best of all, we sounded good together. It was a natural fit."

Mick Fleetwood said the Finn and Campbell were "the right combination to go forward".

"We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked."