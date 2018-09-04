Pop sensation Pink kicked off the Auckland leg of her tour tonight with a riot of colour, acrobatics and insane vocal talent.

She swung on to the stage at a packed Spark Arena, literally dangling from a bejewelled chandelier as she belted out her hit Get This Party Started.

Pink playing at Spark Arena during her world tour. Photo / Dean Purcell

In a sparkling black jumpsuit, she spun and tumbled from the ceiling and danced with hot pink-clad dancers while pyrotechnics blasted in the background — and all that was just in the opening song.

The set that followed was theatrical and joyful — a cross between pop and Cirque du Soleil, as she performed a mix of old and new to an enthralled crowd.

She thanked fans for coming, remarking on the 10 years that have passed since her last visit, before blowing through a set of hits with pure energy and excitement.

This is the first of six huge shows in Auckland for Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour, on which fans can expect everything from conveyor belts to high wires to puppetry.

The singer kicked off her New Zealand performances in Dunedin on Saturday, playing to a huge crowd of 37,000 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Her remaining New Zealand shows will be on September 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11 at Spark Arena.