Roxanne Pallett has dubbed herself 'the most hated woman in Britain' after returning to the Celebrity Big Brother studio.

The actress has been slated by members of the public and fellow screen stars who have called for her to face 'further' action after claiming actor Ryan Thomas 'punched' her according to DailyMail.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant appeared in a pre-recorded interview with host Emma Willis, in which spoke about her claims Mr Thomas 'intentionally punched her'.

Miss Pallett walked out of the Big Brother house over the weekend after claiming Thomas punched her 'like a boxer would punch a bag' on Thursday night's episode.

Broadcast regulator Ofcom received more than 11,000 complaints over her claims as footage appeared to contradict her claims.

A staggering 21 co-stars slammed the actress while many claimed she was making a 'mockery' of real abuse victims.

Responding to firm questioning by Emma, Roxanne, 35, said that she was 'devastated and sorry' and that she was 'scared about her future'.

She also told the presenter 'things in the past' have made her 'fragile'.

She said: 'I needed to come and tell everyone that I got it wrong, I'm human, I made a massive, massive, horrible mistake.'

When asked by Emma whether she felt she could be forgiven for the ordeal, the ex-Emmerdale star said: 'I would hope that I could be [forgiven].'

Echoing much of what she said earlier on Monday, when she appeared on current affairs show Jeremy Vine, Roxanne began her interview by saying: 'Watching [the clip of what happened] feels like a completely different scenario to how it felt at the time.

'How it felt when he did it - it hurt. I can't prove a feeling, it became heightened and I convinced myself that he meant it. It DID hurt.'

Ryan had playfully 'punched' Roxanne in the dining area of the CBB house. She branded him a 'woman beater' before going to the Diary Room to demand Ryan be removed from the house.

He was issued with a formal warning, but Roxanne claimed to be afraid of him, asking to sleep in a separate room that evening and seen crying and shaking.

She then told her fellow housemates that he had 'repeatedly hit her in the ribs', which led them to confront him about it.

On eventually understanding what took place, the housemates backed Ryan, with Roxanne leaving the show in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Ryan's girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed her distress at watching the show, as have his brothers.

Miss Mecklenburgh slammed producers and urged them to show the footage to the housemates as she said 'this is sick'.

She has since quit social media - which has been flooded with messages aimed at her actions, including from those in the entertainment industry branding her a 'liar' and pointing out that she has supposedly demonstrated similar behaviour in the past.

Having watched the clip back, Roxanne told Emma: 'I saw what every single person saw. I don't blame anyone for thinking 'why did she make light of it and skip off' [after the incident].

'I am more shocked at myself. I need to think about why I used humour when something bothered me in my mind. I've asked myself why I didn't I go and confront Ryan.

'I convinced myself that it was done with malice. It wasn't - I know it wasn't now. I feel devastated. It cripples me with embarrassment and shame.'

She earlier told Vine: 'I've actually been a victim of domestic violence years ago, I've spoken out about this briefly.

'I've worked with Women's Aid because of my own experience and perhaps they were right in their recent comment that my reaction is perhaps a telltale sign of that fact that I have been in a situation like that in my life.'

Roxanne went on to say: 'Seeing the footage of Ryan in the Diary Room all distressed... I agree fully and understand with every single person's reaction and perception. I would have been the same, if I was at home watching it.

'I believed my own story. I felt genuinely disturbed that he had invaded my personal space. I was wrong, massively wrong.'

Emma then added: 'That is such an understatement. Do you realise what it could have done to his reputation if it hadn't been filmed?'