A plucky team on The Chase have scooped a record £100,000 prize - the highest amount ever won on daytime TV in Britain - by slaying the Governess Anne Hegerty.

Diane, 52, a housewife from Lancaster, Luca, 21, a medical student from Cardiff, Tim, 62, a retired database administrator from Northamptonshire and Gayna, 38, a laundry assistant from west Yorkshire, answered 17 questions correctly giving them a potential prize of £100,000.

But then, it was the turn of the Chaser - professional quizzer Anne Hegerty, known as the Governess, to try and beat them by answering more questions correctly.

If she had, they would have lost all their winnings but she didn't manage to pull it off, meaning they were able to take home the full prize pot - and split the winnings equally in four, giving them a whopping £25,000 each.

The win was praised by viewers of the ITV game show, which screens in New Zealand on TVNZ 1, with many branding it 'the best episode ever'.

The game sees each team member build up an individual prize pot before facing the Chaser, and they were boosted by Diane's incredible win of £86,000.

If the Chaser doesn't manage to beat them by answering more questions correctly, they can add their winnings to the group pot at the end, which they play for as a team.

In the Final Chase they were given a four-step head start because there were four of them left in the last round, which they boosted up to 21 points with their correct answers.

This meant that the Governess had to answer at least 21 questions correctly to stop them taking the money home.

Hegerty got several answers wrong allowing the team to push her back on the board, allotting her less time to knock them out of the game.

She ran out of time with just 14 questions correctly answered, giving them their huge win.

They celebrated with a big group hug and a big sigh of relief after the tense round came to an end.

The team managed to score 17 points added to their four step head start.

Gayna said she would be treating herself to a 'wing walk' experience with her winnings, while Diane is taking her family on holiday.

Tim is going to buy a motorhome while medical student Luca pledged to buy two takeaways a week until he graduated - including one from The Ritz.

Speaking after her defeat, Anne said: 'I hope The Ritz does do takeaways because you deserve it – you all do. Very, very well played.

'I didn't expect to win that one to be honest. Very good indeed.'

Host Bradley Walsh added: 'What a show! I'm thrilled for the team. They go home with £25,000 each. It just shows you, it can be done!' '

Delighted viewers took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their huge win.

One tweeted: 'The best tv show ever. So happy for the team that took £100K home. Well done. Who he dares win.'

'One of the best episodes I have ever seen!! Well done team Enjoy,' another posted.

A third said: 'Well done to Diane, Luca, Tim and Gayna winning £100,000 amazing! Highest amount won on daytime tv!'