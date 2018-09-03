Radio host Pua Magasiva has resigned from his breakfast radio show on Flava.

The announcement was made on-air this morning by Flava content director Hayden Hare, who shared the news with listeners.

Magasiva was not on air at the time of the announcement but thanked the team in a statement.

"I want to thank the team at Flava for all the great times and laughter we've had, especially the ones I have worked closely with, Sela, Tarsh and Storme, for bearing with me. I couldn't have asked for a better family."

Magasiva joined the Flava breakfast line up in 2015, juggling the daily radio gig with his ongoing role on Shortland Street, as nurse Vinnie Kruse.

Last year, the actor and radio host pleaded guilty after he was charged with drink-driving.

In March he was sentenced to 80 hours community work, 12 months supervision and was disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Last month, he appeared before the courts again, charged with driving a vehicle contrary to his limited licence terms on August 1 along State Highway 16.

Magasiva has not appeared on Shortland Street since May, when his character Vinnie moved to Singapore.

Flava is owned by NZME, which owns and publishes the NZ Herald.