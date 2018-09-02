David Farrier's Netflix series Dark Tourist is under scrutiny from Japanese authorities over footage of Fukushima.

The Fukushima Prefectural Government and the Reconstruction Agency are considering action against a video featured in the series.

Dark Tourist sees David Farrier traverse the globe going to some of the worst places imaginable, encountering people and situations most tourists would do their best to avoid.

READ MORE:

• Dark tourism: The ethical argument for holidays in disaster zones

Advertisement

One episode sees him take a bus tour around Fukushima and the towns devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami or subsequent nuclear radiation leak.

The episode shows Farrier sneaking into an abandoned gaming arcade which is off limits to people and hesitantly eating a meal at a restaurant in the town of Namie.

At times during the episode Farrier's radiation-detecting device skyrockets to a level over 50 times stronger than safe. Fellow tourists on the bus trip become upset and concerned at the high levels.

The show has been a hit internationally and has attracted a lot of attention.

According to The Japan Times, officials are concerned the video could "fuel unreasonable fears related to the March 2011 disaster at Tokyo's Electric's tsunami-stricken Fukushima No.1 nuclear plant".

A senior official from the Fukushima Prefectural Government said they're "examining the video content" and is working with the Reconstruction Agency in responding to the matter.

Farrier earlier told the Herald going into these radioactive places was "super-disconcerting".

"Essentially, you're in the middle of a microwave. You can't feel anything but this device is telling you that the radiation is way higher than is safe."