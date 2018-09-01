Good looks are everything to a model but it seems Georgia Fowler is going through a rough patch.

The model shared photos of her lips looking painfully swollen on her Instagram stories.

The 26-year-old shared the photos on Friday, showing a large lump on one side of her mouth.

Ouch. Photo / Instagram

Her lips were also looking a lot puffier than usual.

Advertisement

The New Zealand model has explained that the cause was a mosquito bite.

Fowler posted images of her swollen lips. Photo / Instagram

"Turns out I got kissed last night by an unwanted specimen," the Victoria's Secret model says to camera.

"Didn't know mosquitoes bit lips,' she said. "Turns out they do. Bugger!"

The Kiwi beauty is on location for a photo shoot in the Caribbean Island of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.