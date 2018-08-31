Radio host Gary McCormick has spoken of how he once confronted and dealt with his daughters' bully in the school playground.

During his breakfast show, McCormick said he believes parents should stand up and tackle schoolyard bullying themselves instead of leaving it up to schools.

McCormick detailed the moment he stood face to face with the bully who was tormenting his two daughters in the school playground.

"My eldest daughters went to a school where some young brat had this fetish for kicking girls in the legs," McCormick said.

"And [he] went round doing it until I went down there and kicked him in the backside and said if he ever did it again then I would be back."

"The key thing about that whole incident was he never kicked another girl in the legs again. So, it worked."

McCormick highlighted that he didn't physically kick the bully instead, using the phrase "kick him in the backside" as a figurative term of speech.

The radio veteran's personal account was sparked during a segment which discussed bullying at schools.

He said that often repeated bullying of vulnerable children went unpunished, and believes parents need to make a stand so that the message gets across to not only the bully, but schools.

"My view is, if my kids were attacked and bullied by, I'm not talking a one-off incident, but if there was a bullying pattern, and my children were the victim of it, I would go down to the school and I would not be leaving till that child was brought to me and, if necessary, I would call the cops. I would not be passing the responsibility on to the school.

​"I, as the parent, have my job to protect my children and that takes precedence over any other system that's put in place."

Following McCormick's segment, a spokesperson from MediaWorks said: "Neither MediaWorks nor Gary condone violence of any kind."