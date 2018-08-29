Neil Young has reportedly tied the knot with Daryl Hannah.

The 72-year-old singer songwriter is believed to have gotten married to actress and activist Daryl during a small ceremony in California over the weekend.

Guitarist Mark Miller appeared to confirm the news when he took to Facebook to congratulate the couple, writing: "Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today. May they have a long and happy relationship."

The musician later admitted he hadn't attended the ceremony - which is believed to have taken place on Saturday (25.08.18) in Atascadero - in a second post which read: "I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page."

Daryl, 57, and Neil's marriage was also seemingly confirmed on the Buffalo Springfield star's unofficial news blog, where fans discussed the rumours, and the administrator claimed "several attendees" had confirmed the news.

They wrote: "Congrats N & D. No word on first dance song, but it probably wasn't the Bluenotes 'Married Man'.

"Several attendees at [the] reception yesterday in central CA area have confirmed. Described as a 'shindig'. (sic)"

Neither Neil nor the 'Blade Runner' star have confirmed the news themselves, however Daryl did post a cryptic Instagram snap just one day after their supposed nuptials.

Posting a picture of a barn owl looking down at her from what appears to be the roof of an old barn, the 'Splash' star wrote: "someone's watching over us.... love & only love (sic)"

The post was met with hundreds of comments from fans expressing their well wishes to the pair.

Neil and Daryl began dating in 2014 when Neil filed for divorce from Pegi Young, his wife of 36 years, and the pair have previously stated they "don't give a s**t" about what people think of their romance.

The Heart of Gold singer said: "Love is like a fart – if you have to force it, it's probably s**t. That sounds about right. She says I'm unruly, and I think she's too tough, but aside from that, we're great.

"We're pretty real. As artists, we support each other and understand, because we both have an element of fame. We understand what that means."