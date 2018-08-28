Rose McGowan has issued a detailed statement about fellow activist Asia Argento, in the wake of allegations Argento paid off a young former co-star she allegedly sexually assaulted.

Both women have been leading figures in the 'MeToo' movement, going public with their allegations of sexual assault by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

But Argento's story was muddied this month after revelations that she had paid off former co-star Jimmy Bennett after an alleged sexual encounter that took place in 2014, when he was 17 and she was 38.

TMZ later published screenshots of an alleged text conversation between Argento and a friend in which she admits to having sex with Bennett — but claims the teen "jumped" her and she didn't know he was underage.

In a statement published by Deadline today, McGowan distanced herself from Argento, defending herself against rumours she was "complicit" in the alleged assault.

"A lot of people have been demanding answers and a response to the recent events surrounding Asia Argento's sexual assault case. Many people believe that because we have been close in each other's lives over the past year that perhaps I am affiliated with this incident or being complicit. I am not," she wrote.

McGowan explained that while she had known Argento for longer, it's "only been the past year through our shared experience of the HW (Harvey Weinstein) case that we have bonded."

The pair's friendship grew to the point that they even got matching tattoos.

But then "everything changed. In an instant," when McGowan received a phone call and a series of text messages from the gender fluid model she has been dating, Rain Dove.

Dove (who goes by the pronoun 'they') "said that they had been texting with Asia and that Asia had revealed that she had indeed slept with Jimmy Bennett. Rain also shared that Asia had stated that she'd been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12. Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn't take any action on those images. No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy's social media. Not even a simple message Don't send me these images. They are inappropriate.' There were a few other details revealed as well that I am not at liberty to mention in this statement as investigators do their job," McGowan wrote.

Asia Argento with Jimmy Bennett, on the day the alleged sexual encounter took place in 2014. Photo / Instagram

"Rain Dove said that they were going to go to the police with these texts once we were done speaking no matter what. But that they wanted me to be aware of them so that I may be able to take further actions. I responded with 'You have to. You must.' I wasted no time. It wasn't hard to say or support. What was hard was the shell shock of the realisation that everything the MeToo movement stood for was about to be in jeopardy. An hour after our conversation was finished Rain Dove confirmed that they had turned over the texts and were in conversation with officers. Almost 48 hours later the texts were in the press."

McGowan explained that she had introduced Rain Dove to Argento last month, three days after the death of Argento's partner, TV chef Anthony Bourdain.

McGowan said that she'd frequently referred to Argento as a "ride or die" friend: "I know that coming to me with those messages must have been hard for Rain because of that so I commend them for their bravery."

Now, McGowan said, her friendship with Argento is over.

"Its sad to lose a friend connection, but what's even more sad is what happened to Jimmy Bennett," she wrote.

McGowan ended her statement with a personal plea to Argento, asking her to "be the person you wish Harvey could have been":

"Asia you were my friend. I loved you. You've spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement. I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be better- I hope you can be, too. Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course. Be the person you wish Harvey could have been."