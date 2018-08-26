He sensationally abandoned the James Bond 25 project last week over "creative differences".

And it's being reported that director Danny Boyle's specific issue with the proposed plot for the latest film was that writers wanted to kill off 007 and have him "regenerate" for James Bond 26, a la Doctor Who, as Daniel Craig finally bids goodbye to the franchise.

The Sun reports that, according to an insider: "There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end.

"It would also leave it open for a twist in the next instalment — either Bond hadn't died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor.

Advertisement

"There were clashes over budget and there's pandemonium among crew with people leaving the production left, right and centre."

The decision to kill Bond - something that has never been done thus far in the film series, despite many a near miss - is said to be the idea of long-serving producer Barbara Broccoli, who wants a "pure gold spectacular finale". But Boyle, 61, was allegedly dead set against the idea.

The "regeneration" concept is something that takes place every few seasons of Doctor Who, with the forthcoming latest season breaking new ground by casting the first female Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

Bond, however, has already been played by seven actors, with the new one simply taking over the role, with no need to explain anything.

In contrast, Doctor Who - which is a supernatural sci-fi series - actually morphs into a difference person; something that is all part of the show's plot.

Unlike Bond himself, his fellow secret service colleagues' titles - such as M and Q - are acknowledged as code names. When M was killed at the end of Skyfall, a new M was installed. The part was played by Dame Judi Dench, but went next to Ralph Fiennes in Spectre.

The death of M was another bold move in the franchise, perhaps paving the way for Bond himself to die.

Boyle had been collaborating with screenwriter John Hodge on the script for the movie.

Filmmakers who could step in to replace Boyle include Dallas Buyers Club's Jean-Marc Vallee, Baby Driver's Edgar Wright, Hell or High Water's David Mackenzie and White Boy Rick' Yann Demange, it has been reported.

The North American release date for the upcoming James Bond movie - tentatively slated for November 8, 2019 - remains up in the air following Boyle's exodus from the project over creative differences earlier this week.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the movie will not hits its original release date, and could be pushed back until the following year.

The film will be distributed in the states by MGM, and overseas by Universal; in the UK, its release date is slated for October 25, 2019, the publication reported.

In a separate report, insiders told Deadline indicated that the film remains on track to hit theatres November 8, citing contrary information as "wishful thinking by rival distributors."

The date might remain intact assuming a new director is hired within the next two months. Producers Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, according to the outlet, have yet to declare which direction they will be moving in.

The month in question will be a big one in cinemas, with Wonder Woman 1984 due to debut November 1.