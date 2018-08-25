Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo has taken out the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy award, the prestigious comedy prize handed out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Matafeo took the win for her comedy show for Horndog, which she debuted at this year's New Zealand International Comedy Festival to rave reviews.

The 26-year-old said in a tweet following the win: "I am completely overwhelmed to win this award. Far out. Awesome actually."

I am completely overwhelmed to win this award. Far out. Awesome actually. pic.twitter.com/XKHhvqGLoV — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) August 25, 2018

In a story analysing the nominees, The Guardian called Matafeo "terrific," calling her first nomination "overdue".

Advertisement

Matafeo thanked her director Phoebe Bourke for taking a "punt" on her.

"Three years ago my director [Phoebe Bourke] took a punt on taking me up to Edinburgh with [Berk's Nest] without ever having met me. I love her and everyone at Berk's Nest. The hardest workers and the best people - thank you Phoebe, Owen, Katie, Jenny and Maria."

Last year's winner of the Edinburgh Comedy award was Hannah Gadsby, who went on to become a Netflix phenomenon with her acclaimed stand-up special Nanette.

The winner of the top award receives £10,000 ($19,276).

And finally the 2018 winner of the #EdComedyAward Best Comedy Show is @Rose_Matafeo. Congratulations! — Ed Comedy Awards (@ComedyAwards) August 25, 2018