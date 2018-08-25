TVNZ's political editor Jessica Mutch married bodyguard fiance Iain McKay yesterday at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island.

The pair tied the knot at the romantic wedding venue in front of friends and family - with Mutch's colleague Matty McLean performing celebrant duties.

The diplomatic protection officer shot to fame last year as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's "hot hipster-bearded bodyguard".

Twitter users swooned over McKay after he was seen protecting Ardern at Labour's campaign launch at the Auckland Town hall, labelling him a "hipster spook".

McKay, 31, popped the question to 33-year-old Mutch at Auckland's exclusive The Sugar Club restaurant just before Christmas last year.

The couple have been together since 2015. After talking online for several months, McKay flew over to Paris to see Mutch, who was TVNZ's Europe correspondent at the time.

Mutch soon moved back to New Zealand when her overseas posting ended.

Leaving her role as presenter of TVNZ's Q + A, Mutch replaced Corin Dann as 1 News' political editor in March this year.

The move caused strife with Mutch's Wellington gallery colleagues Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance.

After they both missed out on the political editor job, Vance quit the broadcaster and Bradford asked for reassignment to Auckland.

Iain McKay and Jessica Mutch have tied the knot at Mudbrick Vineyard. Photo / Supplied

The Italian-inspired Mudbrick Vineyard and Restaurant is a popular lavish wedding venue on Waiheke.

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson was spotted dining on the restaurant's patio and watching the sunset with friends earlier this year.

In February, Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and our own Foreign Minister Winston Peters held their formal meeting at the rustic winery.