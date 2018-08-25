Actor John Jarratt, known for his role in Wolf Creek, has today been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman more than 40 years ago.

Police allege Jarratt sexually assaulted a woman in Sydney's east in the 1970s.

In a statement, NSW Police allege the assault occured in September 1976 at a home on Daintrey Pl in Randwick.

Stars of the new TV series 'Wolf Creek' Lucy Fry and John Jarratt speak to the media. Photo / Getty

Police allege Jarratt raped an 18-year-old woman inside the home.

In December 2017, the woman reported the incident to officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command.

"Following inquiries, yesterday a 66-year-old man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for the offence of rape," NSW Police said.

Jarratt has previously denied the allegations.

He is due to appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday 10 October 2018.

Jarratt has spent decades in the Australian entertainment industry, working as an actor since the 1970s.

His first role was in 1975, a year before the alleged sexual assault occured.

In the 1990s, Jarratt starred in the popular lifestyle show Better Homes and Gardensbut it was his role in the 2005 horror movie Wolf Creek that the 66-year-old actor is best known for.