Ben Affleck has been pictured heading to rehab after his estranged wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention.

TMZ reported Ben agreed to seek treatment after Jennifer begged him to get help while at his Pacific Palisades home on Wednesday.

Ben, 46, appeared emotional as he left his house in a car driven by Jennifer. The actor reportedly arrived at The Canyon live-in rehab facility, in Malibu, that same evening, where he is said to check-in for an "extended period of time," according to the Daily Mail.

Canyon's website describes it as a "state-of-the-art private-pay treatment program housed on 120 beautiful acres near the Malibu coastline". The website claims Ben knew he needed help, and was open to seeking treatment.

Ben reportedly left in a car headed for rehab at around 6pm, and sources have told TMZ he will be entering a facility in Los Angeles County. While on the way, they made a stop at Jack In The Box, according to the website.

The actor is said to have fallen off the wagon "a while ago", and has "gotten progressively worse", according to TMZ. Last year Ben revealed he had completed a stint in rehab.

He has since been seen frequently at rehab centers for meetings. The last time he was spotted attending a course was last week in LA when he headed to Refuge Recovery.

In a statement he posted to his Facebook page, the two-time Oscar winner said: "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront."

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Ben, who separated from Jennifer in 2015, thanked his "co-parent" and his friends for standing by him.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," he wrote.

Ben also checked into rehab in 2001 and last December, according to TMZ.

He may have checked into rehab again on Wednesday, but just a few days earlier, he was seen taking delivery of a box of bottles outside his Los Angeles home on Monday afternoon.

The Oscar-winning Argo director appeared to be showing his identification as the delivery man handed him items inside a Pacifico beer box on Monday.

Inside there were bottles, a tall blue box and a brown paper bag.

It's not clear what triggered this fall from grace.

But in recent weeks, he has reportedly been dating 22-year-old Playboy model lover Shauna Sexton. Affleck was spotted seen with Sexton at Nobu in Malibu last Thursday.

On Sunday, the apparent couple were seen picking up Jack in the Box from a drive-thru before heading back to Affleck's home.

While Affleck yet to confirm his split from SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, the past few days have seen him out and about with Sexton.

While Affleck's ex Garner helped take him to rehab, his new beau whined about the attention she has been getting recently, in a video to her 60,000 Instagram followers.

Sexton, who was spotted with the actor, 46, several times last week, on Tuesday hit out at two paparazzi photographers who she said had been following her around.

Sexton said she wanted to give the men a 'shout-out' because of the effort they had put into following her, and joked that their relationship with them was "getting serious".

An insider previously said that Affleck didn't want to feel "tied down to a serious relationship" after his split from Lindsay Shookus, 38, sources told PEOPLE magazine.

The 45-year-old Gone Girl actor "likes to be free to do what he wants" when it comes to his dating life, and estranged wife Jennifer Garner "is not surprised."

"He is happy being able to date who he wants and not feel tied down to a serious relationship,' an insider revealed. 'Lindsay was more serious about him. He enjoyed her company but was not looking for anything permanent now."

The couple - who had been dating for more than one year - reportedly called it quits just last week and hadn't been spotted together since July while he filmed The Last Thing He Wanted with Anne Hathaway in Puerto Rico.

"Ben likes a woman with brains and beauty but he also likes to be free to do what he wants," the source said.

When it comes to estranged wife Jennifer Garner's opinion on his love life, she's "certainly not" happy he's dating a young model.

"Her concern right now is not who he is dating," the source said. "What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent."

"Of course she's not pleased he's dating a 22-year-old Playboy model," another insider told US Weekly. "But she's also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She's not going to get involved. She can't make decisions for him."

Romance rumours filled the air when Ben was seen at Nobu Malibu with the blonde beauty just one day after his birthday, where Lindsay was noticeably absent from any festivities.

"It looked like maybe a first date," a source said before adding, "she looked very cute and he seemed interested."

Ben and Jen have yet to finalise their divorce after splitting in 2015 following 10 years of marriage. The couple co-parent their three children; Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.

Sexton still lists herself as "single" on her Facebook page, and in addition to her career as scantily clad model, boasts about her work with animals as a veterinary technician.

"I started in this field when I was about 16," she told Playboy. "After my first experience in surgery, I realized working fast-paced and under pressure is for me.

"Whatever requires me to move quickly and freely is intriguing. I love surgery more than anything."

At the time, Sexton told the publication in May that she was "very much single" and is looking for someone with a strong head on their shoulders.

"I want someone who's able to compromise but doesn't sell himself short," she said. "I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are."