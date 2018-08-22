

It's a moment Hawke's Bay fans have been waiting for all their lives - Phil Collins, Mission Estate Winery Concert, Waitangi Day 2019.

The seven-time Grammy award winning artist is performing on February 6 in Napier, just seven days after his 68th birthday.

Mission Estate Winery chief executive Peter Holley says it's a pleasure to announce an artist with such large stature.

"It's one of those real personalities with a really established record that you want to tick off your bucket list and I think we're very fortunate to have secured that on the sixth of February.

"For us it's terrific that it's on a public holiday, it's probably the best midweek break you're ever going to have.

"We're just so excited to do this, especially on the back of the cancellation of Neil Diamond, it's great to bring an event like this to region."

With eight studio albums, 45 singles and 38 music videos, Collins has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide with seven top 10 Singles in New Zealand.

The hit maker's backing band will feature longtime touring members - guitarist Daryl Stuermer (his former tour mate in band Genesis), keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar and percussionist Luis Conte, along with a horn section and backup vocalists.

Collins' 16-year-old son Nicholas will add a personal touch to the concert, following in his father's footsteps with his role of the drummer; a performance that was "show stopping" and would "send the crowd into ecstasy" according to the Daily Mirror.

The idea of retirement didn't go quite according to plan for the world-acclaimed musician, who was planning on withdrawing from the music industry "quietly".

"Thanks to my fans, my family and support from some extraordinary artists I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing. It's time to do it all again and I'm excited. It feels just right."

Starting out as the reserved drummer of band Genesis, he was thrust into the spotlight as the reluctant frontman, changing the beloved rock group's persona to one of the biggest bands in the world.

He made his smashing global solo debut with 1981's Face Value and the album's hit single In the Air Tonight, both of which topped the charts around the world and went multi-platinum in Australia.

Other top hits include Against All The Odds, I Don't Care Anymore, Easy Lover, Take Me Home and Another Day in Paradise.

Phil Collins is seen as a generational icon and cultural legend whose work continues to influence and inspire fans, critics and fellow artists such as Adele, Lorde, Pharrell and Beyoncé.

"I'm not a singer who plays a bit of drums. I'm a drummer that sings a bit," he says.

Tickets go on sale to concert club members at 9am on Thursday, August 30 at www.missionconcert.co.nz

Tickets can also be purchased on ticketek.co.nz