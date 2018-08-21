People from around New Zealand have expressed their shock and sadness at the sudden death of TVNZ news presenter Greg Boyed.

Boyed died suddenly while on a family holiday in Switzerland with his wife and young son on Monday, 20 August.

His family released a statement saying he will be deeply missed.

"He was absolutely loved and adored. A treasured son, brother, husband and father, he will be deeply missed.

"Greg was a talented journalist, presenter, musician and an exceptional friend to those lucky enough to know him.

"Greg, 48, had been battling depression. Greg was the kindest and most caring man, a devoted father who cherished and loved his two children.

"We are all struggling to comes to terms with this."

TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie, said the news has come to a huge shock to all at TVNZ.

"Greg was a prominent figure in our newsroom for the last 25 years. He was a wonderful man and a talented broadcaster who strongly believed in the power and importance of journalism in people's lives. Greg was known for his warmth and kindness. It's a very personal loss for us.

"Greg will be missed by us, he will be missed by our colleagues in the wider industry and he'll be missed by our viewers. Our thoughts are with Greg's whānau and friends."

Many people have taken to social media to share their condolences.

Boyed's colleagues have expressed their sadness over the news.

Horrific news of Greg Boyed's death today. My thoughts are with his family. — Rawdon Christie (@RawdonChristie) August 21, 2018

Suddenly my own doubts seem so very trivial. Told this morning of the death of my friend and colleague (and band mate) Greg Boyed. A lovely man, smart, funny, kind, thoughtful. I have no words. Check in on your loved ones. — Damian Christie (@damianchristie) August 21, 2018

I'm sitting here not sure what to do, I'm frozen in my seat. Greg Boyed was one of the funnest, most brilliant broadcasters to work with. He was talented + always had time to help out his colleagues. I'm so so gutted for his family + the many people who will be hurting today. — Brodie Kane (@brodiekane) August 21, 2018

Saddened by the news of Greg Boyed’s death. He was an inspiration to so many young journalists. He will be missed. Kia kaha — Sam Kelway (@sam_kelway) August 21, 2018

I’m absolutely lost for words, and so terribly saddened to hear about Greg Boyed. Such a kind, funny and wonderful friend and colleague, who was always there to light up my evenings back when I chipped away on the TVNZ news desk. A wonderful soul taken far too soon. — Wilhelmina Shrimpton (@WilShrimpton) August 21, 2018

Greg Boyed.. the man with the witty banter and the perfect piece of advice about just how much is 'too much' for that Auckland property you wanted to buy (he drove a hard bargain, let me tell you). The TVNZ office will never be quite the same. Don't battle your demons alone. — Abby Wilson (@abbywilsontvnz) August 21, 2018

Gutted to hear the news about Greg Boyed... one of the best blokes in the building.. proud to call him a mate.. always had time for a yarn.. I don’t think he ever knew how talented and likeable he was.. we all need to tell ourselves we’re good enough.. and reach out.

A tough day — Matt Chisholm (@MattChisTVNZ) August 22, 2018

Three news presenter Mike McRoberts described Boyed as a "really warm and generous person".

McRoberts worked with Boyed during the late 1990s-early-2000s at TVNZ and said he was "incredibly generous".

"He was also involved in Archilles NZ which is the charity I'm involved with which helps disabled athletes compete in big events."

Boyed had been to New York as a guide and was an ambassador for the programme.

"That was typical of Greg. He was an incredibly generous person with his time."

McRoberts said he would always remember Boyed's humour.

"He was pretty dry, but very funny. He just had the ability to make people laugh. I know of other colleagues of his who have always talked about how relaxed they felt about working with him on the late show."

He said Boyed's sudden death was a huge shock and a "real upset".

McRoberts said Boyed was a skilled journalist who performed at the top of his industry for at least two decades.

"I think to be in the industry as long as he had and to be still performing at that top level you've got to have a real passion for the job.

"He worked on Q&A as well and so clearly had some very good skills there in terms of interviewing and the work that he did. I know when we worked together he was very well respected."

1 News political editor Jessica Mutch she wanted to thank Boyed for all of the "advice, laughs and debates".

Thanks for the advice, laughs and debates Greg, you’ll be missed. RIP. — Jessica Mutch TVNZ (@MutchJessica) August 21, 2018

TV and radio personality Nathan Rarere said it was a "hell of shock" to read the news about Boyed this morning.

"I shared an office/desk with him and Jody Gill when I first got transferred to Auckland to work at IRN News. He was always so enthusiastic about life and loved a laugh... it was like sharing an office with Jon Hamm."

Rarere described Boyed as "way too handsome and way too nice a person, but was always generous with praise and so, so encouraging in an industry full of selfish people".

"He helped me into a taxi after a monster night at John Tulloch's house and made sure I had cab fare to get home. Just the best of the best."

Close friend and former journalist Rachel Grunwell was shocked and devastated by Boyed's death.

"He was an amazing friend. I just wish I could have helped."

She and Boyed ran together "out west" but she said there was often more talking than running.

Rachell Grunwell with Greg Boyed and Newstalk ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu photographed at the Taupo Half Marathon in 2014. Photo / Achilles International NZ

The pair were both ambassadors at Achilles New Zealand and she said Boyed took huge pleasure in helping other people.

When Boyed helped Grunwell guide a blind runner in the Rotorua Marathon a few years ago, he told her it boosted his confidence.

"He looked bullet proof but he wasn't. He opened up to few people but when he did he had a massive heart. He was just a really kind man and he loved his kids and his family."

She spoke of many special memories - Grunwell plays saxophone and Boyed was learning, she said.

"He was just a really good friend. He gave back so much, to the charity, it actually made him really happy. I've been crying all morning. It's bloody devastating."

Grunwell and another friend had breakfast with Boyed before he flew to Europe a week ago.

The pair hugged goodbye.

"It's just a lot of shock."

Another former colleague of Boyed's said he was a genuinely kind and funny person.

"Not at all the stereotype of a newsreader. He had a really quick wit and a subversive sense of humour. A decent warm person with no big headedness. There's a genuine sadness around TVNZ."

Broadaster Mike Puru has also shared his sadness at hearing the news today.

"Such sad news to hear - Greg was a great man to work and hang with - always striving to be the best he can - always asked what's going on in the TNVZ dressing room ...always had a good laugh and a great respect for others. RIP my friend."

Boyed was to start as contributing to the National Business Review following his return from Europe. Publisher Todd Scott said he was devastated by the news.

Politicians have also shared their condolences.

So sorry and shocked to hear the news of Greg Boyed. In all the years I’ve dealt with him, he was always a decent person, without malice and entirely professional. Dreadful to think of his and his family’s pain. #LifeLine — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) August 21, 2018

Very sorry to hear the news about Greg Boyed. My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues. RIP Greg. — Steven Joyce (@stevenljoyce) August 22, 2018

Deepest condolences to Greg Boyed's family on their tragic loss. A skilled professional and a decent individual whom so many will miss. — Peter Dunne (@honpeterdunne) August 21, 2018

Ka aroha hoki ki a #GregBoyed me tana whanau. #RIP chief. — West Side Tory (@tauhenare) August 21, 2018

RIP @GregBoyed you will be missed kia au to moe — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) August 21, 2018

New Zealand First list MP Jenny Marcroft worked with Boyed for several years at IRN News in the 1990s.

"I am devastated to hear of Greg's passing. He was a supremely talented broadcaster admired by the wider broadcasting community," she said.

"Knowing him was an honour and a privilege. I remember him as a kind and caring man and a pleasure to work with."

Devastated to hear of the passing of @GregBoyed . Absolutely loved working with him back in the days of IRN News. Will miss you my friend. Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai ra. — Jenny Marcroft (@jennymarcroft) August 21, 2018

Deeply saddened by the news of Greg Boyed's death. I didn't know him well but what I did was of a lovely and much loved man. Rest easy now. RIP Greg — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) August 21, 2018

Minister of Broadcasting Clare Curran extended her condolences to the family and friends of Boyed.

Terribly sad news today about the sudden death of Greg Boyed at 48. My heartfelt sympathy to Greg’s family and friends and to his TVNZ colleagues. If you need help call or text 1737. If it’s an emergency and you feel like someone else is at risk, call 111. — Clare Curran (@clarecurranmp) August 21, 2018

John Bowden from Achilles New Zealand, where Boyed had been an ambassador guiding disabled athletes for the past three years, said news of Boyd's death was devastating.

"We've had lots of tears and sobbing actually. It's just unbelievable."

Bowden, who also coached Boyed as a marathon runner, was expecting to sit down with Boyed after his return from Europe to work out a running strategy.

"I don't know how I'm going to get over it. That's what hard for us who stay behind... why?"

He described Boyed as being able to easily relate to people with disabilities.

At the Rotorua marathon in May he guided a wheelchair bound athlete on the 10km run. At the start she made it clear she could do the event on her own, Bowden said.

But when the pair came to a steep 800m hill and the athlete asked Boyed for help he told her: "But you said you didn't need any help".

It took an extra hour but the woman completed the course under her own steam.

"That's how Greg was and that's how we work. We've lost a great man in terms of being passionate about athletes with disabilities. He could relate to any person with a disability which was unique about him."

He summed Boyed up as "kind and passionate" and said he was also a very loving family man who had drafted in his older daughter to guide at Archilles New Zealand.

Other have also expressed their saddness at hearding the news.

Never worked with Greg Boyed but admired his impartial, authoratitive presentation and journalism. A big loss to nz media 😟 — Sean Plunket (@SeanPlunket) August 21, 2018

I'm so saddened to hear about the passing of Greg Boyed. He was always a warm smile & intelligent eyes ... condolences to his family. — ColinMathura-Jeffree (@colincitizen) August 21, 2018

Sad to hear of Greg Boyed’s passing. He was lovely. Love to all of his family & those close to him. — Hollie Smith (@Holliejsmith) August 21, 2018

Greg was the kindest, sweetest, silliest man I knew. — Eric Young (@RealEricYoung) August 21, 2018

So sad and shocked to hear the terrible news about Greg Boyed. He was one heck of a nice guy! Thinking of him and his family at this sad time, Godspeed. — LeighHartland (@leighhart70) August 21, 2018

Sending love to Greg Boyed's family and friends. A talented, kind and funny individual. You never know the battle people have in their head. Always be there to listen and support. R.I.P. x — Dai Henwood (@daihenwood) August 21, 2018

Boyed was known for his work on some of television's most recognisable shows - including One News, Fair Go, Q+A, Close Up, Target and Seven Sharp.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757