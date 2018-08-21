It was supposed to be the standout moment of today's MTV VMAs: The Queen of Pop delivering a heartfelt eulogy to the dearly departed Queen of Soul.

Instead, Madonna's tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died last week aged 76 after a battle with cancer, left viewers confused — and angry.

Dressed in a funereal black shroud and a crown and jewels from her recent 60th birthday trip to Morocco, Madonna took to the stage and delivered a lengthy monologue about … Madonna.

The sentiment was surely there: She recounted how Aretha played a pivotal role in her initial break into the music business.

Advertisement

"Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life," she began. 'I left Detroit when I was 18 with $35 in my pocket. My dream was to make it as a professional dancer. After years of struggling and being broke, I decided to go to musical theatre. I heard the pay was better."

She recalled how she was asked to sing a song at the audition and, not having prepared anything, blurted out Franklin's classic (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.

"None of this would have happened, could have happened, without our lady of soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house night. In this room tonight. And I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us," she said.

But from that anedocate, and with a giant photo of Franklin projected behind her, Madonna continued talking about her own career, referencing songs from her most recent album (Rebel Heart, Bitch I'm Madonna) as she spoke about everything from her early years trying to become a star to her headline-making first performance at the MTV Awards back in 1984.

As Madonna eventually turned to her next task as presenter — giving out the Video of the Year award — the lack of Aretha in her Aretha tribute was starkly apparent.

The self-eulogising had plenty of viewers upset:

Whoever at the #VMAs let Madonna get on stage and give a tribute to @ArethaFranklin or whatever that was really should be out of a job right about...now. — Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) August 21, 2018

Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as “Madonna” — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 21, 2018

So MTV had Madonna talk about Michael Jackson when he died and she made it about her. Now when it's "about" Aretha Franklin she made it about herself. I'm tired of this #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1CZHT7OdvI — Kiara (@Kiara_monet97) August 21, 2018

Whoever thought Madonna should do this Aretha Franklin tribute should be fired.

This is disrespectful beyond #VMAs — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) August 21, 2018

I’m so lost. I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise...... — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2018

As a lifelong Madonna fan it pains me to say this...but this is what happens when you don't have anyone in your life who tells you that you shouldn't do something or tells you that you're acting out of control. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2018

Duh. I'm so over Madonna. Selfish. — Marilyn Smith (@mjsmith1712) August 21, 2018

At this point, Madonna's carved out something of a sideline career delivering controversial tributes to fellow music icons who've passed away.

Many felt her musical tribute to Prince at the 2016 Billboard Awards was flat and dreary, while her 2009 VMAs tribute to Michael Jackson suffered from a similar Madonna-focus — if not to the same extent as today's Aretha tribute:

"Michael Jackson was born in August 1958. So was I. Michael Jackson grew up in the suburbs of the Midwest. So did I. Michael Jackson had eight brothers and sisters. So do I," she told the audience.