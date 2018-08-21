The music biggest industry's biggest, most outrageous and controversial stars are arriving on the red carpet at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The VMAs always hold the possibility of a bit of controversy - and this year, the stars appear to be embracing a relaxed dress code on the red carpet.

First up, Amber Rose, who we can only assume is dropping in on her way to a light orgy:

Nice to see Madonna's conical bra making a comeback on Amber Rose. Photo / Getty

God bless the MTV VMAs. You don't get outfits like Rita Ora's at the Oscars now do you:

What a gorgeous dress you're almost wearing Rita Ora. Photo / Getty

Do we know who this woman, tagged as 'Sky' in photos from the event, is? Not a clue.

But we have to include her here because of the clever way she's elevated a smart, serious pantsuit using just one subtle accent. See if you can spot it:

When the invite says smart casual. Her name is Sky. Photo / Getty

R&B singer Teyana Taylor showed off rock-hard abs - and a pair of waders that suggest a keen interest in fly fishing:

And what would you have her wear? PANTS? Teyana Taylor. Photo / Getty

Compared to this lot, Mullumbimby export Iggy Azalea looks positively virginal in her thigh-high boots:

Iggy has new music out! Did you know? Of course you didn't. Photo / Getty

Did you know Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are an item?

They've been VERY quiet about it. Here they are, mackin' on in front of a sea of photographers like two loved-up kids who got engaged approximately 20 seconds after meeting:

OK WE GET IT, GUYS. Photo / Getty

Ariana's outfit is … umm … very Project Runway 'unconventional materials' challenge.

Ariana has a song on her new album called 'Pete Davidson', which will surely age well. Photo / Getty

Also loved-up on the red carpet — Younger star Nico Tortorella and his wife, musician Bethany Meyers. And he looks like Blossom!

He'll catch his death in that. Photo / Getty

Havana hitmaker Camilla Cabello shows what can happen when you leave that one blue sock in your whites wash:

Camilla Cabello. Photo / Getty

One of the year's brightest stars, rapper Cardi B was one of the first to arrive.

She did just have a baby, so maybe it's early in, early out to let the babysitter go home:

Cardi B matches the carpet! Photo / Getty

Newly-single former One Directioner Liam Payne has turned up ready to wait tables:

Liam Payne has come to wait tables. Photo / Getty

Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco looks gorgeous in this very see-through (sensing a theme for the night) dress:

Damn, Dascha. Photo / Getty

And we have absolutely no idea who 'Asian Doll' is, but we're enjoying her tribute to Cher Horowitz from Clueless: