The music biggest industry's biggest, most outrageous and controversial stars are arriving on the red carpet at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
The VMAs always hold the possibility of a bit of controversy - and this year, the stars appear to be embracing a relaxed dress code on the red carpet.
First up, Amber Rose, who we can only assume is dropping in on her way to a light orgy:
God bless the MTV VMAs. You don't get outfits like Rita Ora's at the Oscars now do you:
Do we know who this woman, tagged as 'Sky' in photos from the event, is? Not a clue.
But we have to include her here because of the clever way she's elevated a smart, serious pantsuit using just one subtle accent. See if you can spot it:
R&B singer Teyana Taylor showed off rock-hard abs - and a pair of waders that suggest a keen interest in fly fishing:
Compared to this lot, Mullumbimby export Iggy Azalea looks positively virginal in her thigh-high boots:
Did you know Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are an item?
They've been VERY quiet about it. Here they are, mackin' on in front of a sea of photographers like two loved-up kids who got engaged approximately 20 seconds after meeting:
Ariana's outfit is … umm … very Project Runway 'unconventional materials' challenge.
Also loved-up on the red carpet — Younger star Nico Tortorella and his wife, musician Bethany Meyers. And he looks like Blossom!
Havana hitmaker Camilla Cabello shows what can happen when you leave that one blue sock in your whites wash:
One of the year's brightest stars, rapper Cardi B was one of the first to arrive.
She did just have a baby, so maybe it's early in, early out to let the babysitter go home:
Newly-single former One Directioner Liam Payne has turned up ready to wait tables:
Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco looks gorgeous in this very see-through (sensing a theme for the night) dress:
And we have absolutely no idea who 'Asian Doll' is, but we're enjoying her tribute to Cher Horowitz from Clueless: