On hit British TV show The Chase she's known as brutal mastermind The Governess but Anne Hegerty has revealed it's all an act.

In New Zealand for a few days the 60-year-old quiz maestro said the signature grey suit she wears on the show is "uncomfortable and unflattering" and said she has a "hate relationship" with it.

In her own clothes she is a lot brighter and relaxed and a "terrible giggler".

Anne Hegerty aka The Governess is all business as one of the chasers on The Chase UK quiz show. Photo / supplied.

In a radio interview with Stacey Morrison and Paul Flynn on The Hits, Hegerty said she was nothing like her character The Governess.

Advertisement

She said it was difficult to be serious and "hold it together" especially with banter from host Bradley Walsh.

The radio hosts replayed an episode of the top rating TVNZ 1 show where Walsh was in hysterics at the mention of "Fanny Chmelar" a German skier.

Hegerty was able to keep a straight face during the segment but admitted it was difficult.

"Neither Bradley nor I knew anything about it so we were blindsided."

The Chase UK host Bradley Walsh with Anne Hergerty, aka, The Governess. Photo / supplied

She said she kept her composure while she could see Walsh go into a "full body clench".

In an earlier interview with the Herald Hegerty said she joined The Chase in 2010 when TV executives looking for top female quizzers snapped her up.

It was a dream job said the 60 year old who competes in two pub quizzes a week and spends down time reading and doing online quizzes.

"It's the sort of thing I would simply do for fun," she said.