Ticket prices for the remaining seats at Katy Perry's Auckland shows have been slashed to below $70.

In an email issued by Ticketmaster yesterday it was announced that all remaining seats for Perry's Witness tour had been reduced to $69.90.

Deal site GrabOne also released a limited number of tickets for the same price yesterday.

Tickets had previously been between $79 and $249.

Advertisement

The popstar's hugely successful 2014 tour saw her sell out her Auckland shows, but four years later the hype seems to have waned.

With the likes of Pink and Taylor Swift also heading to our shores this year, is it just a case of fans having too many concerts to choose from? Or has Katy Perry mania simply come crashing down?

Across the ditch ticket prices for Perry's shows were also slashed. Sydney prices were reduced to just $65, down from $130 - $150, in a desperate last-minute attempt to fill seats at Qudos Bank Arena.

According to news.com.au even the basement price tickets weren't worth the money.

With Pink having performed at the same arena only two days earlier, news.com said her "high-energy, complex and relentless shows set a standard that only exposed the sudden weakness of Perry's pop star power".

Perry has spoken openly about her latest album Witness flopping. She told Vogue Australia last month she suffered "situational depression" and spent time in a mental health retreat after the album failed.

When the public didn't react in the way she expected, Perry said it "broke my heart".

Katy Perry performs at Auckland's Spark Arena on August 20 and 21.