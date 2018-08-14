It took 28 years for them to reach the big screen the first time.

And its taken another 11 on top of that for The Simpsons Movie to get a sequel.

A second film staring Springfield's finest is finally in the works at Fox, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The article examined what is going to happen to Fox's movie arm 20th Century Fox, after the parent company was purchased by Disney as part of its $71billion merger approved last month.

Advertisement

It claimed the movie studio may be "drastically downsized", but must continue working on the projects as if it wont be, which includes a Simpsons Movie sequel.

The studio is also working on a big screen adaptation of Family Guy that will be part live-action, as well as a Bob's Burgers movie.

It took 28 years for the family to reach the big screen the first time. Photo / File

The first Simpsons Movie, released in 2007, was a huge commercial success, raking in well over half-a-billion dollars at the box office.

It saw patriarch Homer causing Springfield to become encased in a huge glass dome — on the order of President Arnold Schwarzenegger — after he over-pollutes the local lake with his pet Spider Pig's faeces.

Originally conceived as a series of animated sketch shorts that appeared on the Tracy Ullman Show, The Simpsons was developed into its own primetime show, debuting on December 17, 1987.

Some 639 episodes later and heading into its 30th season, it is the longest-running American sitcom of all time.