Reese Witherspoon introduced her fans to her longtime body double Marilee Lessley.
The Big Little Lies beauty, 42, wrote on social media: "Meet Marilee! She has been my double in 5 movies and now she is helping out on #BigLittleLies! Don't we look alike?!"
The New Orleans native added a clip in which she posed alongside Lessley, beaming as she said, "Okay, you guys, I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years. This is Marilee and she's my double - don't we look alike?"
"We do, we totally do," Lessley added as she matched Reese in a light blue shirt, with their blonde manes down and parted.
Lessley reposted the Oscar-winner's post on her Instagram, writing, "#memorymonday is here!"
"This is @reesewitherspoon and I on the first film I ever worked on with her, Just Like Heaven!" Lessley wrote. "So many great memories on that film and met some great people who will always be lifelong friends!"
The A-lister, on her Instagram Stories, indicated she first crossed paths with Lessley on the set of 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.
"She looked so much like me and everybody [was] like, 'You look so much alike!' so she became my double," said the mother-of-three - to daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon Phillippe, 14, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe; and 5-year-old son Tennessee with her husband, CAA agent Jim Toth.
According to Lessley's iMDb page, she's also worked on Reese's 2005 fantasy romance Just Like Heaven; and her 2011 romantic drama Water for Elephants.
Movies she's worked in without Reese include the 2009 horror film Evil Angel, starring Ving Rhames; and The Last Sin Eater, a 2007 drama that starred Louise Fletcher and Henry Thomas.