Reese Witherspoon introduced her fans to her longtime body double Marilee Lessley.

The Big Little Lies beauty, 42, wrote on social media: "Meet Marilee! She has been my double in 5 movies and now she is helping out on #BigLittleLies! Don't we look alike?!"

The New Orleans native added a clip in which she posed alongside Lessley, beaming as she said, "Okay, you guys, I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years. This is Marilee and she's my double - don't we look alike?"

"We do, we totally do," Lessley added as she matched Reese in a light blue shirt, with their blonde manes down and parted.

Lessley reposted the Oscar-winner's post on her Instagram, writing, "#memorymonday is here!"

"This is @reesewitherspoon and I on the first film I ever worked on with her, Just Like Heaven!" Lessley wrote. "So many great memories on that film and met some great people who will always be lifelong friends!"

Marilee Lessley shared this older shot of herself alongside Reese Witherspoon on the set of their film Just Live Heaven. Photo / Marilee Lessley Instagram

The A-lister, on her Instagram Stories, indicated she first crossed paths with Lessley on the set of 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

"She looked so much like me and everybody [was] like, 'You look so much alike!' so she became my double," said the mother-of-three - to daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon Phillippe, 14, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe; and 5-year-old son Tennessee with her husband, CAA agent Jim Toth.

According to Lessley's iMDb page, she's also worked on Reese's 2005 fantasy romance Just Like Heaven; and her 2011 romantic drama Water for Elephants.

Movies she's worked in without Reese include the 2009 horror film Evil Angel, starring Ving Rhames; and The Last Sin Eater, a 2007 drama that starred Louise Fletcher and Henry Thomas.