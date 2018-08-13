Rapper Azealia Banks has detailed a bizarre few days allegedly spent inside Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's LA mansion, waiting to collaborate with his girlfriend, musician Grimes.

In frequent updates to her Instagram stories over the weekend, the controversial 212 rapper said she had turned up at the SpaceX founder's home expecting to work on music with the indie-pop singer, who he has been dating for several months.

"Literally been sitting at Elon Musk's waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions," she wrote. "I have no idea when she is coming back. I'm going to wait one more day then I'm going to go home."

"Staying at Musk's house is like a real life episode of Get Out," she said in another post.

As Banks waited, the posts continued.

Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. Photo / AP

She wrote that she "waited around all weekend while Grimes coddled her boyfriend," and that "then (Grimes) had the nerve to go ghost and 'book me a first class flight' thru (record label) Roc Nation as if she's big enough to send ME out of LA".

The rapper told fans she "should have stayed in NYC. They invited me here to stay and told me I couldn't bring my boyfriend … Lol … it was probably some weird threesome sex s*** to begin with."

As the updates continued, Banks' frustration with her hosts turned to personal insults, as she labelled Grimes — a singer she'd previously publicly expressed admiration for — a "dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods" and dubbed Musk a "trash ass beta male".

Azealia Banks says she spent more than 48 hours in Musk's house. Photo / AP

She also hit back at suggestions she'd stayed in Musk's house past her welcome, in a post apparently addressed to Grimes.

"Holding myself hostage? So you mean to tell me I specifically invited myself into your home after weeks and weeks of you telling me how your man thinks I'm hot and begging me to come to LA to work with you crusty ass? The last time I try working with a white b****."

The bizarre scenario — a famously hot-headed rapper wandering around a controversial billionaire's mansion, Instagramming her mounting anger as she waits to collaborate with his AWOL singer girlfriend — proved irresistible for many on social media:

Grimes and Elon Musk in the attic laughing while they listen to Azealia wandering around calling out for Grimes pic.twitter.com/OHOgPoiCOQ — Coleman (@colemanspilde) August 13, 2018

When Azealia realized Grimes intentions by inviting her to Elon’s house pic.twitter.com/qNJIRNSD3x — LIQUORICE BOY 🧜🏽‍♂️ (@eaiwillduart) August 13, 2018

Speaking to Business Insider, Banks confirmed that she arrived at Musk's Los Angeles home early on Friday, August 10 and left the night of Sunday, August 12.

"They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music," she told the outlet.

She said that as the weekend progressed, her hosts went into hiding.

"They're so pitiful," she said. "And it's honestly stupid of them to think another performative 'angry/crazy black girl hit piece' will do anything to bring me down."

She also claimed Musk was "scrounging for investors" after tweeting last week that he planned to take Tesla private.

"I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his arse after that tweet," she told Business Insider. "He was stressed and red in the face."

"I could run Tesla better than he does."