Celine Dion has landed in New Zealand and can't wait to meet her Kiwi fans.

The star's private jet was reportedly seen landing in Auckland on Thursday ahead of her three massive shows at Spark Arena on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

According to the DailyMail, the 50-year-old superstar stepped out of the plane with her hair up and no makeup, but still rocked a pair of sky-high Louboutins, as well as a massive black trench coat to keep her warm.

She had her seven-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy Angelil with her, and her back up dancer, Pepe Munoz was also seen in her entourage.

However, Dion only just took to social media this morning to announce her arrival to her Kiwi fans, gushing: "New Zealand! What a beautiful place to finish our tour.

"Looking forward to spending the next days with you," she said, signing off with two kisses.

Two lucky Kiwi super-fans already got to see the show and meet Celine earlier in the week - The Breaker Upperers stars and creators, Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek.

The comedians went on a massive mission to get up close and personal with the star, even enlisting the help of Kiwi actor Russell Crowe to make it happen.

With his help, they finally tracked her down in Melbourne and made their dreams come true.



Going to Celine Dion's shows? Here's what you need to know!