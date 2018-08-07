The West Hollywood city council unanimously voted on Monday to remove Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an unprecedented decision.

"West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame," Mayor John Duran posted to Twitter following the vote, the Daily Mail reports.

This combination photo shows Donald Trump, posing at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Put forth by West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D'Amico and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath, the motion had sought the removal of the landmark "due to [Trump's] disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

Before passing the motion on Monday, the City Council asked "the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country."

According to The Los Angeles Times, the West Hollywood resolution doesn't mention the vandalism as a reason behind the vote.

Trump's star, which is located on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue, has been repeatedly damaged by angry demonstrators.

Last month, 24-year-old Austin Mikel Clay destroyed Trump's star with a pickax and later turned himself into police.

The measure does mention the President's own personal conduct, however, citing his past treatment of women; the separation of immigrant families crossing the Mexico-US border; and "denial of findings from the United States intelligence community regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election."

A man stands near a cordoned off area surrounding the vandalised star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

The Walk of Fame features more than 2,500 terrazzo-and-brass stars dedicated to the celebrities and industry figures from movies, television and radio.

Trump received his star in 2007. The vote marks an unprecedented move for the city of Los Angeles, which has never removed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2015, a call to remove Bill Cosby's star from the Walk of Fame by activists amid a number of sexual assault accusations failed to get the support the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"Once a star has been added to the walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Leron Gubler, then the president and chief executive of the chamber. "Because of this, we have never removed a star from the walk."

Meanwhile, Austin Mikel Clay was charged with one felony count of vandalism on Monday in Los Angeles.

In an unprecedented decision, the West Hollywood city council voted unanimously to remove Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / Getty Images

Prosecutors say Clay took a pickax to Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25. The star recognised Trump for his work on the TV reality show 'The Apprentice.' It has been repaired.

Clay could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

The star was previously vandalised by James Otis with a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.

Otis pleaded no contest to the felony. He was sentenced to community labor and ordered to pay US$4,400 for the damage.

It's unclear whether Clay has a lawyer.