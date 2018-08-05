After spending decades touring the globe, Britney Spears had some trouble remembering where she was mid-way through the latest show in Brighton on her Piece Of Me tour.

The pop icon, 36, had the crowd on their feet throughout the night with her back-up dancers providing not just incredible dance moves, but also geographical help, the DailyMail reports.

According to fans enjoying her chart-topping hits, half way through her high-octane gig, Britney turned to one of her dancers and asked: "Where are we?"

Taking it all in their stride, her backing dancers - also clad in glittering ensembles - then replied: "Brighton Pride".

Not phased by her gaffe, Britney quickly returned to the audience to shout "What's up Brighton Pride!"

Fans didn't seem phased though, with one taking to Twitter declaring "I love her!" Another quipped: "It's hard for Americans… they think the whole island is London."

Brit also took to social media to thank her Brighton fans, sharing a video her high-octane performance to her Instagram. She wrote: "Brighton Pride.... all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful. Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show...my fabulous fans. I love you."

She also said in a statement: "I'm so excited to be kicking off my UK tour this summer at Brighton Pride! I guarantee it's going to be a night to remember and can't wait to sing and dance with all of my LGBTQ fans."