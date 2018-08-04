Fadi Fawaz, George Michael's ex-boyfriend, has appeared to hit out at his former lover in an extraordinary Twitter rant.

Taking to the social media site, hairdresser Fadi, 45, wrote: "George I hate you."

He followed up the tweet with a series of other messages that repeated his earlier claims that the former Wham! star, 53, killed himself in 2016.

The latest tweets come after George Michael's cousin earlier said that the singer had left nothing in his will to Fadi, the DailyMail reports.

After writing that he "hates" his late ex, Fadi appeared to publish a series of rambling messages.

A few minutes after his first message, he said: "How can I be disappointed with someone ended their own life? If anyone can do that to themself (sic), they can do worse things to others."

George I hate you. — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) August 4, 2018

After writing that message, he followed it with yet another cryptic post, that said:

"Your power proved to me you could make a town not react to loud noise at odd hours. Your power proved to me you could turn friends, family and strangers into liars, cowards and very much inhuman and yet this mega power can't make or keep someone kind or loving. And I cannot wait to prove that to you. With all my hate."

It seems as if the hairdresser wrote all of the messages himself, although he told fans on July 31 that his email had been hacked.

The Twitter tirade comes after Andros Georgiou, George Michael's cousin, revealed to the Sun that Fadi didn't get anything in the singer's will.

Instead, the late singer's money was left to charities, his sisters and some of his staff.

Mr Georgiou said Fadiwas contesting his exclusion from the will.

He said: "Fadi is threatening to go all the way to High Court but I think the estate will have to settle with him. He's been offered £500,000 and I think the estate should pay a couple of million to get rid of him."

On July 21, Fadi claimed George committed suicide on Christmas Eve following four previous attempts to take his own life.

Fadi said the Wham! pop star took his own life in 2016 and lay dead for 24 hours before he was found.

Writing in a series of emails, Fadi said: "It took five attempts... I'm sick and tired of people asking me what happened on Christmas Day."

Fadi said that the death on Christmas Eve coincided with George's beloved late mother's birthday.

The emails, seen by The Sun, continued: "Let me tell you, George died on his mother's birthday, so that might answer a few questions.Not to mention it took five attempts to manage to end his life. I think it's important for the story."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.