The wife of John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman has revealed he told her about his plans to kill the Beatle two months before gunning him down in New York.

Gloria Hiroko Chapman, 67, said her husband did not carry out his threat the first time because of his love for her and threw away the gun he was going to use.

But Gloria, who has had sex with her husband during prison visits, admitted that when she heard the news of Lennon's murder she knew he was responsible, reports Daily Mail.

"I knew it was Mark. How did I know? Two months earlier, Mark had traveled to New York," she told The Mirror through her church.

"He came home scared, telling me that to make a name for himself he had planned to kill Lennon. But he said my love had saved him."

Gloria said she was happy for Chapman to return to New York a second time because she believed he was only making the trip to spend some time to "think about his life".

The devout Christian has decided to stand by her evil husband, who may soon be set free after a parole hearing on the week of August 20.

Gloria Hiroko Chapman said her husband Mark Chapman did not carry out the threat to kill John Lennon the first time because of his love for her. Photo / AP

The prospect of his freedom after 38 years behind bars greatly excites Gloria, who said: "It didn't matter how long Mark was in prison. I would wait for him."

Her unwavering loyalty comes despite the violent abuse she suffered when they were together for a year and Chapman telling her to leave him after he was jailed.

The hospital worker said her Christian faith meant she was unable to break the marriage vows they exchanged on June 2, 1979.

Chapman, 63, was sentenced to 20 years to life for murdering Lennon, 40, on his doorstep in New York on December 8, 1980.

He shot four bullets into the pop legend's back at close range, then calmly read a book as the singer bled to death, cradled by a screaming Ono.

Chapman, who is incarcerated in the Wende Correctional Facility, has been denied parole on nine occasions since he first became eligible in 2000.

John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrived at The Hit Factory recording studio in New York on August 22, 1980. Photo / AP

Gloria claimed she is still allowed to have sex with him when she visits him in prison using a caravan on the grounds.

In Chapman's last parole hearing in 2016, the board opposed his release due to the "premeditated and celebrity-seeking nature of the crime".

At the time, the board did take note of Chapman's rehabilitative efforts and accepted the killer's acknowledgment that his crime was "premeditated, selfish and evil".

Chapman said he still gets letters from Beatles fans about the pain he caused.

He has previously described how he targeted the singer due to his fame and because he thought he was a phony for living a life of luxury.

"At that time, I wasn't thinking about anybody else, just me," he said.

Ono has always fiercely opposed Chapman's release and has written a letter to the parole board each time requesting he be kept in prison. Photo / Getty Images

"But now, you know, obviously through people's letters and through things I hear a lot of people were affected here. I am sorry for causing that type of pain. I am sorry for being such an idiot and choosing the wrong way for glory."

Chapman went on to say that he has rediscovered religion in his decades behind bars.

Ono has always fiercely opposed Chapman's potential release and has written a letter to the parole board each time requesting he be kept in prison.

The Japanese artist has previously argued that Chapman's release would endanger her and Lennon's two sons.

She has also said that Chapman would be at risk of retribution attacks from Beatles fans.

Ono has received letters from both Chapman and Gloria asking for her forgiveness.

In Gloria's, she expressed their belief that Lennon and Chapman would be "reunited in Heaven".

Thousands of people gathered outside the Dakota Building, which housed Lennon's apartment, after the news he had been killed on December 8, 1980. Photo / Getty Images

Gloria spoke about the letters during her first ever interview about her notorious husband, which she gave to the Mail On Sunday in 2014.

She revealed the couple spent 44 hours together once a year, holed up in a private caravan in the prison grounds, where they spent their time making pizzas, watching Wheel Of Fortune on television and making love.

She also believed Sir Paul McCartney would "get on well" with Chapman and urges him to visit him in prison, where he fills his days juggling three jobs.

Chapman murdered Lennon, Gloria said: "Because the bright light of fame, of infamy, notoriety was there."

But despite his apparent lack of remorse, Gloria still insisted that, deep down, he regrets the shooting. He is, she claimed, "finally at peace".

Mark Chapman in a mug shot from December 9, 1980. Photo / Getty Images

"John was a nice person but Mark wasn't thinking about that, that day, and put himself first. That was his mistake," she said.

Her visits to Chapman, she insisted, were the highlight of the year. On those occasions the couple spend their 44 hours together in a tiny trailer which has a kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom fitted with a single bed.

"The first thing I do is kiss Mark. They allow us to do that. We are a loving couple. On the visits, I bring the food and Mark and I make a homemade pizza.

"We lay out all the ingredients – peppers, tomatoes, onions and cheeses because Mark likes crunchy snacks but he doesn't eat unhealthy things. There is a television and we watch lots of episodes of Wheel Of Fortune."

Asked about their intimate relationship during their conjugal visits, Gloria smiled coyly and, giggling, said: "Oh... I... well it's great… of course, its great."

She went on: "It is very limited what we can do there but at twilight we like to sit outside and sometimes watch inmates play baseball through a hole in the fence.

"We do talk about Lennon at times. There is nothing I can't discuss with Mark. We spoke about him during my last visit in October. And we prayed for Yoko.

John Lennon had given his autograph to Chapman shortly before he shot him four times. Photo / AP

"I'm Mark's wife and I can identify myself with her more than anybody.

"I feel for her. One thing we prayed for is that she finds Jesus Christ in her life and to find forgiveness for Mark. I hope some day I could meet her and express that.

"Mark and I both wrote letters to her. He isn't angry or upset that she has pleaded with judges not to release him. I think he understands."