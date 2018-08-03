Charlie Sheen can no longer afford to pay $75,000 worth of child support to four of his kids after being "blacklisted" by Hollywood.

The Two And A Half Men star currently gives $20,000-a-month to his ex-wife Denise Richards for their daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, and $55,000-a-month to his other ex-wife Brooke Mueller for their nine-year-old twins Bob and Max.

The 52-year-old is now insisting he can't cover the bills as he can't find "steady acting work" and has less than $10million to his name, prompting him to file a request to pay less to his children, the Daily Mail reports.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Charlie said: "I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry."

Sheen - who was the highest-paid star on TV in 2010, receiving $1.8 million per episode for Two And A Half Men - has claimed he is in "dire financial crisis".

As well as his child support bills, the Young Guns actor also owes millions to his lawyers, the IRS and in mortgage payments. A hearing has been scheduled for September.

Charlie was married to actress Denise Richards from 2002 until 2006 and actress and real estate investor Brooke Mueller from 2008 until 2011.

He also has a 33-year-old daughter, Cassandra, with his former high school sweetheart Paula Speert. The Platoon actor is currently dating Julia Stambler, 27.

News of the Anger Management star's financial woes comes six months after he put his Beverly Hills home up for sale for $10 million, 12 years after he splashed out $7.2 million on the seven-bedroom house.

The mansion has seven bathrooms and a number of special features, including two swimming pools.

Charlie's house could be ideal for a celebrity chef because it boasts a modern kitchen with top-end appliances and a walk-in pantry.

And those who prefer to do their cooking in the great outdoors will be pleased to note there is also a kitchen outside.

The pièce de résistance of the pad is arguably the master suite, which, as well as coming complete with a huge bedroom, has a separate sitting room, a second screening room and even a wet bar.