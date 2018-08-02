Doh — raise the rack

Mike McLoughlin has made a life-changing discovery about his dishwasher and he shared the revelation on social media. He has lived in his current house since 2008 and it always annoyed him that the lower level of the dishwasher wasn't tall enough to fit his biggest dinner plates. So he'd just end up hand washing them.

This week he discovered you can raise the rack to easily accommodate the dinner-sized plates. He had been hand washing dinner plates unnecessarily for 10 years! And according to the responses, he wasn't alone ... "18 YEARS! I've had mine 18 years and only just realised! I used to lie the plates down so they would wash! I'm raging and ecstatic all at the same time." Others shared their own domestic ignorance: "This is a bit how I felt when I discovered protective film on my fridge, five years after I got it,"said one tweeter.

Oddities from around the world

1.

In Japan, where smoking is deeply ingrained in the culture, one company granted non-smoking staff an additional six days off each year to make up for the time smokers take for cigarette breaks. The change in company policy is intended to encourage staff to quit smoking.

Advertisement

2.

Eighties saxophonist Kenny G's 1989 recording

Going Home

is China's unofficial national "closing song" for businesses such as food courts, outdoor markets, health clubs, shopping malls, and train stations.

3.

In 1991, America's best selling "car" was the Little Tikes-Cozy Coupe. Described as "a cross between a Volkswagen Beetle and Fred Flintstone's vehicle" the Cozy Coupe was selling 500,000 units per year, making it the top-selling model in the United States, outselling the 399,000 Accords and 299,000 Taurus vehicles sold that year.

Photo / Supplied

Entertainment indulgence for super rich

Imagine this: Eleven people are looking on as a couple argue in bed on the 39th floor of a fancy hotel in London. This is the latest entertainment indulgence for the super wealthy: a private West End theatre production. The high-end suite was transformed into a 1930s apartment for the setting of Noel Coward's Tonight at 8:30.

The audience sit in chairs around the perimeter of the room. If you have the money, production crews promise to transform any space into a theatre set and actors will create "the most intimate play you've ever seen". The producer Lucy Eaton, 30, tells the Guardian: "It was an incredible experience and the guests said they were so sold on the intimacy of it."

The intimate experience does not come cheap, however. The average price of production is £5000 and longer or more complex plays can cost a lot more. "It is expensive," Eaton said. "But it really is an elite luxury experience for lords, sheikhs

and CEOs."