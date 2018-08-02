A popular YouTube channel was suspended after the family patriarch posted a video of a "prank" where he feeds his kids ice-cream laced with laxatives and then records them crying in pain.

Cordero James Brady, 29, from Nevada, runs the YouTube channel CJ SO COOL, which has over 5.6million followers. The channel is monetised - which means he sells his channel to advertisers, with the more people watching the ads, the more money they stand to make.

Last week his channel was suspended over the vicious practical joke that appeared to have made his children physically sick. The "laxative ice cream" video was permanently removed, according to the Daily Mail.

In the vlog, Brady films himself dosing his children's ice cream with Pedia-Lax and then feeding it to them. He then films 90-minutes later, showing his children screaming and crying in pain.

"My stomach hurts," screams one of his kids. "Oh my goodness, this boy's stomach is broken!" he jokes.

Then, he films his youngest two- a boy and a girl, in separate bathrooms, as they sit on the toilet crying, trying to close the door on him- as he continues to hold the camera on them.

A Henderson Police Department source told DailyMail.com: "There was a case that was investigated in 2016 involving laxatives and this individual. It was a joint investigation with Clark County Child Protective Services. It was submitted to the DAs office and it was recommended as a criminal case."

It is not yet clear what charges have been made and although it would seem the video was filmed two years ago, it appears YouTube only removed the video last week when the site babe.net initially reported on it.

In a call to Clark County Child Protective Services, they said they are unable to comment on any potential investigations.

Dr Kortney Peagram, founder of Bulldog Solution, an anti-child abuse organization, told babe.net, the site that originally reported on the laxative video: "Harming your child on purpose with laxatives is child abuse. That's child endangerment."

She added Brady is "harming his children and bullying them to pull pranks on each other, it is really disturbing.

"He's modelling inappropriate behaviour and encouraging it by laughter … He's teaching his children that it's okay to harm each other for a good laugh."

Brady's "pranks have left his children in tears before.

In what appears to be another since removed video, he lights fireworks in the kids' room as they sleep, and when they start crying- he laughs saying "it's a prank because they think somebody was shooting!"

In another video, which is still up, that he calls "The Drowning Baby Prank" he tells his partner Royalty Johnson, 28, their child has drowned.

When she frantically runs out of the house, Brady shouts: "It's a prank, sucker!"

And, in yet another of the disturbing and upsetting content he posted, he filmed his partner coming out of a haze after just having miscarried.

In another horrifying prank, it is Royalty getting Brady, using their son, who she has pretend to get a pencil stuck in his eye.

By the end of that particular gag, Brady is crying and so is his son- after they both are left terrified.

Once babe.net posted their article on the laxatives "prank," YouTube released a statement saying "content that endangers minors is unacceptable to us and we have strict policies prohibiting child endangerment and harmful and dangerous content. We remove content that violates our policies as soon as we're made aware of it."