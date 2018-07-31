Not long ago we had Manurewa's "Rewa" dance crew shouted out by both Will Smith and Cardi B, and now we have some more amazing New Zealand dance talent killing it on the world stage.

Kiwi dance crew The Bradas has left World of Dance judges Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez speechless after a breathtaking performance on the weekend.

Donning white suits and red shoes, the crew of six even managed to drop a haka at the end of their performance.

In a duel against tap dancers The Jam Project, The Bradas came out on top by one point, scoring 89.7 to The Jam Project's 88.3.

Their performance, which included a mix of dance moves, flips and tricks, stunned the judges leaving them in awe of the Kiwi crew.

NBC World Of Dance: The Bradas - The Duels (FULL) Here is the FULL Video of our Duels Round Performance on World of Dance. Including the introduction and interviews as shown on NBC, as well as the judges feedback & scores. We were given feedback following our Qualifying Round that we could try to “dance more” rather than incorporating a large amount of tricks in to our routine, so we tried to do exactly this. We also wanted to share a bit more of our culture from Aotaeroa for the international audience, and being a Duel of course our first instinct was to incorporate movement inspired by the Haka and the Taiaha used in battle by the Maori warriors. Alongside the Taiaha, was a costume design incorporating Ta Moko down our arms for when we removed the jackets and went in to full "battle mode". This Ta Moko was designed and beautifully drawn up by Heeds Native (Ta Moko Tatau) from The Native Studios, specifically for this perfomance. Thank you Heeds! Dancing to “Caught Up” by Usher **If you only knew the amount of time we had to spend rehearsing with those canes! It pushed us to the limits of our patience, with both the props and each other. But we think it paid off. There is a huge amount of risk in using props, and although it may not have gone perfectly on the day, we are proud in having stretched ourselves creatively to incorporate them as well as having tried everything to prevent mishaps from occuring. Thank you to the dapper tappers, our opponents in this Duel; The JaM Project. Having a few members of our own team that have trained in Tap as well, we understand the intricacies & difficulty that goes in to creating a dynamic tap routine. We have nothing but love and respect for these talented men & their craft. It was a CLOSE duel, and you can find their epic performance on their own page tagged above. We encourage you to check it out! To all our fans and followers, if you think you have seen it all from The Bradas - wait until you see what we have planned for Round Three; The Cut! #NBCWorldOfDance #TheBradas #TheDuels #DoItForWho #FlameOn #Usher #CaughtUp #NBC #WorldOfDance Posted by The Bradas on Monday, 30 July 2018

Lopez described the dance as an "insane" performance that left "everyone at the edge of their seat".

"This was a perfect balance of those insane moments where everyone is at the edge of their seat. I still can't get over catching the handkerchief in the mid-flip.

"I'm not over it, it's replaying in my mind and I'm going 'how did he see it?' It was amazing, great job guys."

Co-judge Derek Hough was wowed at the complexity of the performance and was amazed nothing went wrong.

"So many things could have gone wrong with all the different props, the handkerchief out the sleeve," he said.

"You had so many tricks up your sleeve. Ah, it was so good. I love the burn, a little tap moment in there."

Hough described the Kiwi crew as "a perfect example of dancers being athletes" while Lopez said "You are some of the best athletes and LeBron James couldn't do what you do".

The Bradas now move on The Cut round of World Of Dance.

Fans from around the world were quick to throw their support behind the Kiwi sensations with many claiming they're the best in the competition.

"You guys are all rockstars!! It is seriously jaw-dropping! You're going to win and I can't wait to watch!! You're about to have the world in the palm of your hands," one person wrote.

One former competitor said: "Mad props to the coolest guys in this battle! We laughed together, joked, and just had pure fun with The Bradas!! Make us proud, make your country proud!! Smash!!"

Back in 2015, The Bradas won first place in the adult section of the World Hip Hop Dance Championships in the United States.