Once see it, you won't be able to unsee it.

A woman named Sarah McGonagall has done the world a favour and shared a fun fact about Brad Pitt on Twitter.

Pitt, 54, has romanced several high-profile women over the years including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate and Geena Davis.

And a quick scan through our photo archives proves the theory that Pitt morphs into whoever he is dating at the time is 100 per cent accurate.

Because, boy, does he. Photo / Getty
The theory that Brad Pitt morphs into whoever he is dating is 100 per cent accurate.
Twinning! Photo / Getty
Couple goals? Photo / Getty
It's honestly a lot to take in. Photo / Getty
Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt. Photo / Getty
Sarah McGonagall's tweet has received more than 390,000 likes in just a few days with thousands of people saying their minds have been blown.

