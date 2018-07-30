Once see it, you won't be able to unsee it.

A woman named Sarah McGonagall has done the world a favour and shared a fun fact about Brad Pitt on Twitter.

I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018

Pitt, 54, has romanced several high-profile women over the years including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate and Geena Davis.

And a quick scan through our photo archives proves the theory that Pitt morphs into whoever he is dating at the time is 100 per cent accurate.

Photo / Getty

Photo / Getty

Photo / Getty

Photo / Getty

Christina Applegate and Brad Pitt. Photo / Getty

Sarah McGonagall's tweet has received more than 390,000 likes in just a few days with thousands of people saying their minds have been blown.