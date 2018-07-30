Once see it, you won't be able to unsee it.
A woman named Sarah McGonagall has done the world a favour and shared a fun fact about Brad Pitt on Twitter.
Pitt, 54, has romanced several high-profile women over the years including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate and Geena Davis.
And a quick scan through our photo archives proves the theory that Pitt morphs into whoever he is dating at the time is 100 per cent accurate.
Sarah McGonagall's tweet has received more than 390,000 likes in just a few days with thousands of people saying their minds have been blown.