At 60 years old, Jane Fonda was planning to spend her remaining years taking things slow - but Donald Trump ruined all that.

Now, at 80 years old the Hollywood legend is starring in the hit TV show Grace and Frankie, has just released her new film Book Club and on top of all that, continues to work tirelessly in her political activism.

Speaking with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, Fonda revealed this was not the plan.

She hadn't even planned to live too far past 20 years old let alone 80, and when she hit 60 she thought she was "about to begin my final act...the final 30 years" of life.

"I was hoping that in my dottage, I could maybe do a lot of gardening or painting or something," she told Hosking.

"But when Trump was elected it was; 'Oh-ho! Back to the barricades."

Since then Fonda's been registering people to vote and canvassing in an attempt to "build grass roots movements" in the lead up to the mid-term election which she says is "one of the most important in our lifetime."

However, Fonda was quick to assure Hosking and his listeners that when she comes to New Zealand, it won't all be politics.

She'll be here in August to give a talk in what's being billed as "An Evening with Jane Fonda", and says: "I'm going to talk about a lot of personal things as well".

Fonda says as well as politics and her activism and charitable work, she'll discuss everything from her acting career to her family, and what it means to be 80 years old and "feeling so good".

An Evening with Jane Fonda will be held at Auckland's ASB Theatre on August 30.

