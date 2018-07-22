Kathy Griffin has gone into detail about her feud with Ellen DeGeneres.

During her Laugh Your Head Off world tour show in Los Angeles, the red-headed comedian explained how she tried to reach out to the talk show host after Joan Rivers' death in September 2014.

"One of the things that really hurt Joan, and we talked about it at our last meal together, was that Ellen always shunned her and Ellen thought she was vulgar and not funny," Griffin said, according to Variety.

"I just called her [Ellen] and I just said, 'Look, woman to woman, comic to comic, I think you need to let go of your hatred for Joan Rivers. She's passed away, just do a f***ing tribute, be cool."

Advertisement

But Griffin told the crowd that Ellen replied, "There's a difference between mean and funny," and wasn't willing to change her opinion about Rivers.

"That f***ing set me off," Griffin said.

"So we had a fight in which I used inflammatory words like, 'Look you f***ing untalented hack.' … You know when you're fighting with someone and you can kind of laugh at a point? Yeah, not that day."

Griffin said she felt bad about the fight and texted Ellen a few days later but never heard back.

This isn't the first time Griffin's spoken about the bad blood between her and Ellen.

In a book she released in 2016 called Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index, she wrote about "a daytime talk show host" that has a "mean streak that everyone knows about".

Griffin later confirmed she was referencing Ellen and claimed that the talk show host once got her kicked out of the backstage dressing room at Emmy Awards.