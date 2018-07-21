Kia ora Mr Bond, we have been expecting you.

The next James Bond film is looking for a Māori actor to play a leading role as the henchman of Daniel Craig's next enemy.

A casting call revealed by unofficial 007 fan-site Mi6-hq.com said producers were seeking a Russian male villain, a Russian female, and a Māori henchman for the new film Bond 25 - after the number of movies in the long-running franchise.

The Māori supporting role was looking for someone between 35 and 55 years old with advanced physical, fighting and stage combat skills.

The required characteristics were authoritative, cunning, ruthless and loyal.

This isn't the first time a Māori actor has played a henchman in a Bond film.

In 2002, Lawrence Makoare played Mr. Kil in Lee Tamahori's Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan in his last outing as Bond.

Lawrence Makoare (right) starring alongside Pierce Brosnan in the 2002 Bond film 'Die Another Day'.

The male leading role sought a Russian between 30 and 60-years-old who spoke fluent English.

This character was "charismatic, powerful, innovative, cosmopolitan, bright, cold and vindictive".

The female role required "intelligent, brave, fierce and charming" Russian who was a survivor.

Filming was expected to begin in December, with the movie due for release in October next year.

The film will be written and directed by Danny Boyle, who made Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

Several leading actors could fit the bill.

Cliff Curtis could take the role. Curtis famously played Uncle Bully in the 1994 film Once Were Warriors.

He is also known for his role in Whale Rider and Live Free Or Die Hard.

His character roles have varied in ethnicities such as Latin American and Arab.

Manu Bennett, 48, who appeared in Shortland St and played Slade Wilson on the DC TV show Arrow, could slot into the role.

Once Were Warriors star Temuera Morrison, though 57, advertises himself on a talent agency website as being able to play the requested age range.

Morrison recently lent his voice on the Disney movie Moana and has been cast in the new DC film Aquaman.