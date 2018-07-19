Temuera Morrison stars in Occupation, a new Australian "outback alien invasion" film. The movie is high on action as Morrison leads a small mob of locals fighting back against the space invaders. The movie lands in cinemas next Thursday.

Tell us about Occupation.

It's a nice story about a small town, a place like Matamata, but this is a place in Queensland. They're just going about their everyday life and then all of a sudden these visitors arrive from a galaxy far, far away and bugger everything up. They round us all up and all action breaks loose. It's about getting together and fighting back.

Why did you want to be in this movie?

There's a lot of action, running around and shooting. I like to keep fit so that appealed to me. And I got to work with these Australian military experts. They're very quiet, jovial chaps but you can tell you wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of these guys. But that was a buzz for me.

To be quite honest it came up this time last year and it was freezing! When I heard it was going to be shot on the Gold Coast I didn't hesitate. "Yep! I'll read the script on the plane".



How did you get involved?

The director, Luke Sparke, happened to be a Star Wars fan and he particularly loved Jango Fett and the work I did on Episode's 2 and 3. That was the main reason I got into this film. It's the first time that a director's called me because he was a Jango Fett fan.

Would you return to that role? They just announced they're doing a Boba Fett movie.

Yes, but you know who's going to get that? The Rock. He's getting all my roles!

You're known for playing tough guys. What's the secret to playing a tough guy?

There's no secret really. I get lumbered with these roles. It's the way I'm made. This face is not the sort of face for soft guys.

Occupation is an alien invasion film. If aliens were to invade New Zealand what's the first thing you would do?

Well, there's not much you can do. By the time I thought of what to do it'd be too late.