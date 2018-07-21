Some of the biggest names in music are due to touch down in New Zealand in coming weeks and lists of previous backstage demands suggest some are bigger divas than others.

Celine Dion will take the stage at a sold out Spark Arena three 3 weeks time, the same venue where Katy Perry is due to perform just over a week later.

Both artists followed closely on the heels of rapper Kendrick Lamar, who played two concerts in Auckland and Dunedin over the past week.

His latest album, DAMN., was the first rap album to be awarded the Pulitzer Price for Music. It also reached number two on the New Zealand charts

Pop icon P!NK will take to the stage several weeks later at the start of September, breaking the current record for a Spark Arena run with 5 scheduled concerts.

Pink will perform in the 12,000-seat venue on September 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10.

P!nk is coming to NZ in September.

She will also perform at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 1, and is performing 35 dates across Australia, taking her past two million Australasian ticket sales.

All New Zealand shows will feature an opening performance by The Rubens.

While some stars were notoriously demanding when it came to backstage riders, reports around P!NK's backstage requests are relatively slim.

In an interview last year the star revealed a bottle of whiskey was a list staple - though she had to adapt other items on the list now that her kids came along for the ride.

P!NK's said an item she had added to her backstage rider since her crew expanded included organic pacifiers - though that might have been a joke.

Katy Perry on the other hand, reportedly carried a 45-page concert rider with her on tour.

German DJ, Zedd, will join Perry on her Witness tour next month. Photo / Getty Images

The rider demanded her dressing room was "piped and draped in cream and soft pink", and fitted out with two cream-coloured egg chairs, six folding chairs and a "perspex modern-style" coffee table.

Rules around flower arrangements were very specific - bouquets would ideally consist of pink.

White would be tolerated if her lackies were not able to track down the right shade, but carnations were prohibited from her dressing room under all circumstances.

Perry also had strict rules for her staff members. Drivers were not allowed to start a conversation with her, or her fans.

While Perry's demands seemed classic Hollywood diva, Canadian singer Celine Dion had a history of requests that were more on the unusual side.

A backstage rider dated back to 1998 showed Dion requested a choir to perform with her - ideally the best local children's choir.

Other, more recent requests included potato chips - but definitely not the crinkle cut variety - and copious bottles of Fiji Water.

Mariah Carey, Sam Smith and Taylor Swift also have trips planned before the year is out - and undoubtedly have lengthy lists of their own demands.