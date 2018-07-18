Celebrity split announcements have a familiar ring to them nowadays.

The stars in question usually issue a bland, PR-approved joint statement via social media, confirming the rumours that yes, they have broken up, but showering praise on each other and promising to remain friends forever.

We're looking at you, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and your instantly infamous commitment to "conscious uncoupling".

Or more recently, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris insisting they "love and cherish each other" (while also confirming they're getting a divorce).

Advertisement

Reading these loved-up announcements, you'd be forgiven for asking: If you still love each other so much, why the hell are you breaking up?

But horror movie director Eli Roth and his wife, Chilean actor and model Lorenza Izzo, today released a divorce announcement that adds a dose of reality to the usual celeb split confirmation.

"We've had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends. We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can," the pair wrote in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

Celeb split 101 so far. But wait, there's more:

"We wish to continue working together creatively and are ultimately separating so we don't f***ing kill each other."

How's that for honesty.

Izzo has appeared in several of Roth's films: 2013's The Green Inferno, 2015's Knock Knock and The House With A Clock In Its Walls, which is due for release later this year — assuming the pair "don't f***ing kill each other" first.