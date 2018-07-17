The popular stars of the Emmy nominated show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are heading to Auckland for a night of improvisational comedy.

Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood and Greg Proops will perform one show at the Bruce Mason Centre on November 27.

Much like a live version of Whose Line, the show is driven by audience participation. The comedians use suggestions given to them by the audience to create hilarious and original scenes.

Be prepared though, because some members of the audience may be called to the stage.

After several years with the television series, the trio have mastered their brand of unique, spontaneous and hilarious comedy by touring with their live improv show.

Tickets will be available from 9am on Monday July 23 from Ticketmaster.