1 News European Correspondent Joy Reid has been tear gassed while covering the aftermath of the Football World Cup final in Paris.

Riots broke out in the city after celebrations over France's 4-2 victory over Croatia turned to chaos.

TVNZ reporter Joy Reid was caught in tear gas while covering the Football World Cup final from Paris. Photo / Twitter

People were seen attacking police, destroying furniture and setting fire to rubbish bins.

The riots originated at the Arc de Triomphe and spread across the city.

Advertisement

Reid, who was in the city reporting for TVNZ, was on top of a building showing the carnage unfold.

She took to social media to show the scenes of "rioting mobs wreaking havoc" which resulted in her and cameraman William Green having to stay in the building.

The pair eventually made it back safely to their hotel but not without encountering some unexpected tear gas on the way.

Encountered unexpected tear gas on way back to hotel! That stuff burns!!!! No wonder it clears crowds. We are ok. pic.twitter.com/tMNDqyw5XC — Joy Reid (@JoyReidTVNZ) July 15, 2018

Photos shared by Reid show her bloodshot, watering eyes.

"That stuff burns!" she said.

Last week Newshub reporter Lloyd Burr had a pint of beer thrown over him while reporting from England during their match against Croatia.

While crossing live to the AM Show an "angry England fan" threw a pint of beer over him as he reported on the mood of the room turning from jubilation to anger.