John Mayer has trolled Justin Bieber over his raunchy Instagram post.

Bieber yesterday shared a photo of himself passionately making out with his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, in a hot tub.

The picture, which currently has more than 7.9 million likes, caught the attention of John Mayer who couldn't help but wonder who took the photo.

"Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub," the Your Body Is A Wonderland singer commented on the post.

"That's gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business."

Bieber and Baldwin have been on top of the world since their engagement was made public last week.

The Despacito singer proposed to the 21-year-old model with a 6 to 10 carat ring that TMZ estimates is worth more than US$670,000.

He later took to Instagram to post a public love letter to his future wife in which he told her he is "so committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly".+

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

"Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT!" he wrote. "Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE [sic] BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!"