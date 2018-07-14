Singer Michael Bublé put on an emotional performance as he took to the stage at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time at London's Hyde Park on Friday.

The crooner, 42, battled through the rain to dazzle the audience with his greatest hits - but also struggled to hold back tears as he made an emotional performance in honour of his son Noah, 4, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer, reports Daily Mail.

Having taken 2 years away from the spotlight to deal with the terrifying diagnosis, Michael - who's son has made a full recovery - opened up about his fears over returning to music.

Clad in his signature suit-and-tie ensemble, Michael ignored the weather to put on his stellar performance in front of the packed out crowd.

A fan at the concert told The Mirror that Michael made his highly anticipated return to London with Feeling Good and Just Haven't Met You Yet - before making a tear-jerking speech to the audience.

Addressing the crowd, Michael said: "This is exactly how I imagined it. I s**t you not. This is exactly how it was in my mind. I s**t you not.

Michael Bublé, 41, held back tears as he dedicated his British Summer Time performance to four-year-old son Noah in London on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

"It has been two years since I've been on stage. Like any human, of course I worried that whatever I had at one point was gone. But after two songs, I'm better than I was before."

The choked-up crooner fought back tears as he continued: "I don't know if it's the rain or Frank Sinatra is crying right now."

Michael also paid a sweet tribute to his son with an emotional rendition of You Are Always On My Mind, before bringing out the adorable tot onto the stage.

Michael's performance comes just days after he described Noah's cancer battle as "hell" and labelled the youngster a "superhero".

Talking to the Herald Sun, the Feeling Good hit maker opened up about the struggles he and his family went through, calling it worse than "hell".

"You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been," the singer said.

Noah was diagnosed with stomach cancer in Halloween of 2016, when he was just three years old.

Both Michael and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, put their careers on hold after the diagnosis in order to focus on Noah's health.

Fortunately, the youngster has since recovered and Michael has returned to work.

"I've been to hell. I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much," the Canadian native said about his son's battle.

"It's my boy. He's a superhero, he doesn't need to relive it over and again. But I've been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been," Michael told publication.

The Grammy Award winner revealed that Noah is doing well but they he will still have to have regular check-ups.

Meanwhile, Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato are currently expecting a baby girl, with the Argentinian beauty just weeks away from her due date.

The couple already have Noah, and another son, Elias, who was born in January, 2016.