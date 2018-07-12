It's the classic Disney movie that had us all convinced (well, hoping) that we weren't going to be defined by those awkward teenage years.

Julie Andrews & Anne Hathaway during The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party. Photo / Getty
If you're a fan of the 2001 film The Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, prepare to be as shocked as Mia Thermopolis was when she found out she was royal.

The classic flick — yes we went there — has recently been made available on Netflix, with the streaming service tweeting out a little-known fact that has blown fans' minds.


That's right, Whitney Houston — the singing extraordinaire who sadly died in 2012 — was one of the people behind the movie's iconic scenes, such as the moment Mia smashed her ice cream into Lana's cheerleading outfit in the most perfect act of revenge.

Naturally, people had a lot of thoughts about the revelation that Houston was behind one of their favourite movies.


But the shock didn't stop there, with others pointing out that Houston was also behind sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and The Cheetah Girls — leaving some fans officially done for the day.

