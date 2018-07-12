It's the classic Disney movie that had us all convinced (well, hoping) that we weren't going to be defined by those awkward teenage years.

Julie Andrews & Anne Hathaway during The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party. Photo / Getty

If you're a fan of the 2001 film The Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, prepare to be as shocked as Mia Thermopolis was when she found out she was royal.

The classic flick — yes we went there — has recently been made available on Netflix, with the streaming service tweeting out a little-known fact that has blown fans' minds.

excuse me, but I have to call everyone I've ever met and yell at them for not telling me Whitney Houston produced The Princess Diaries pic.twitter.com/I4wDHYdF9A — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2018



That's right, Whitney Houston — the singing extraordinaire who sadly died in 2012 — was one of the people behind the movie's iconic scenes, such as the moment Mia smashed her ice cream into Lana's cheerleading outfit in the most perfect act of revenge.

Naturally, people had a lot of thoughts about the revelation that Houston was behind one of their favourite movies.

I just found out whitney houston produced princess diaries and shonda rhimes wrote the story for the second pic.twitter.com/r9klXvcCKi — Rach Tyson (@MsRachelTyson) July 10, 2018

Whitney Houston produced princess diaries. Let that sink in — ariella (@ariellacit) July 11, 2018

i was today years old when i found out Whitney Houston produced The Princess Diaries — amber (@axmberx) July 11, 2018

Nobody tell them Justin Theroux wrote Tropic Thunder. Not yet. They are not ready.



"Princess Diaries fans are amazed to learn Whitney Houston produced the films" https://t.co/lls93QErEB — Johnny Malloy (@mistercecil) July 11, 2018

I honestly did not know Whitney Houston produced The Princess Diaries. I’ve watched it so many times when I was young and I didn’t know until now. Wow. https://t.co/SYApzWdp9n — Daizsa Shadae' 🌼✨ (@DaizsaLove) July 10, 2018



But the shock didn't stop there, with others pointing out that Houston was also behind sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and The Cheetah Girls — leaving some fans officially done for the day.

How did I not know that Whitney Houston produced Cheetah Girls AND The Princess Diaries?! It makes so much sense. — bbyg (@ohhayitsellen) July 10, 2018

No wonder I love Princess diaries and Cheetah Girls ...Whitney Houston produced those movies 😁😁😳 — Jacquelyn (@JaxxLS) July 11, 2018