Hollywood actor George Clooney has reportedly been injured in a car accident where his scooter collided with a pick-up truck.

According to local Italian media reports, the actor, who is in Sardinia to film a movie was travelling along a state road in Costa Corallina when the accident occurred.

It is understood he has been taken to the emergency room at John Paul II hospital, but the injuries are not serious.

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

The Daily Mail reported the US actor collided with a Mercedes car on Tuesday morning (local time), according to La Nuova Sardegna, and was found lying injured on the road, having hurt his pelvis and bruised his legs and arms.

The actor was taken to the emergency room of the John Paul II hospital, in Olbia, Sardinia, where he had an X-ray, and wife Amal, 40, rushed to be by his side.

The actor was said to have been discharged on the same morning and he and Amal left together in a chauffeur-driven car.

A picture from La Nuova suggests that Clooney hit a car while on the motorway. The photo showed the car's windscreen smashed.

A fire extinguisher can be seen on the road but no people from the accident were involved.

Clooney relocated his family to Sardinia, the second largest Island in the Mediterranian Sea, so he could film TV mini-series Catch 22, according to The Sun.

The US actor is directing, producing and starring in the six episode mini-series based on Jospeh Heller's famous novel.

Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22, follows the story of the artful dodger Yossarian, a bombardier for the US Air Force, who is furious because many others he has never met are trying to kill him. The series is being produced for Hulu.