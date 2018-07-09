The 46-year-old actress has admitted she has faced several different kinds of addiction throughout her life, and says she once thought "everything could be fixed by sex" when she found herself addicted to the activity.

She said: "My sort of addictions jump. They jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I'm saying?"

Actors Will Smith, son Jaden Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith pose at an after party. Photo / Getty

The 'Girls Trip' star - who has son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17, with her husband Will Smith - also battled an alcohol addiction earlier in her life, and realised she had hit a "rock bottom" when she drank three bottles of wine whilst home alone.

She added: "I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle. And I was like, 'Now hold up. You're in the this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem'."

But Jada insists quitting her addictions isn't hard for her, as she has the ability to go "cold turkey" and cut the vice out of her lifestyle.

Speaking on her new episode of Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', Jada said: "So I went cold turkey. That's the thing about me: I can go cold turkey."

"I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It's not what you're doing but how you're with it. Why you're doing it."

"It's the behaviour that's attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that's great, but why are you having all that sex? That's what you've got to look at."