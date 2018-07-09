Sacha Baron Cohen has given fans a tantalising first glimpse at what may be his most audacious project yet.

Over the weekend it was reported that the comedian and satirist, who shot to fame playing characters like Ali G and Borat in TV shows featuring unsuspecting members of the public who had no idea he was actually in character, is in talks with Showtime about a return to the small screen.

It seems the show, titled Who Is America?, has been in production for a while: A newly-created Twitter account for Baron Cohen has today tweeted a first look at what he's been working on.

"Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year …" it begins.

Then, Baron Cohen's voice — in a thick, Borat-style accent — can be heard addressing former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

"Dick Cheney, is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?"

We see Cheney on screen, sitting in an armchair and happily signing the apparent torture device.

"That's a first — first time I've ever signed a waterboard," Cheney says, apparently unaware he's being pranked by Baron Cohen.

Cheney is well-known for his support of torture techniques applied by the US as the country battled the war on terror in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Showtime has described Cohen's character in Who Is America? as "shameless," "unhinged," and "cold-blooded," and that the program is "perhaps the most dangerous show in the history of television."

Baron Cohen's very first tweet, posted on July 5, goaded none other than the President of the United States, who has previously publicly slammed the comedian:

Who Is America? is reportedly set to premiere in the US later this month.